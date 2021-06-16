Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 Wednesday to become the first team to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship. Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome. His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile. Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th minute. Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italy captain exited with an apparent left thigh injury. As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable. It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run ... Gareth Bale set up both goals and missed a penalty in Wales’ 2-0 victory over Turkey. Bale played a lobbed pass over the defense that Aaron Ramsey chested down before knocking it past onrushing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir in the 42nd minute. Connor Roberts scored the second goal in the final seconds of injury time after Bale dribbled along the touchline from a short corner ... Aleksei Miranchuk finally gave Russia something to smile about at Euro 2020, producing the one moment of class in a chaotic game and giving his team a 1-0 win over Finland. Miranchuk collected the ball on the edge of the area and slipped a short ball forward to Dzyuba, who laid it off deftly back to the playmaker. Miranchuk took one touch to cut inside Finland defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy and floated his shot beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and into the top corner in first-half stoppage time.

Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles. Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.” The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent. Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship. He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, and Euro 2012. Ramos made 671 appearances for Real, winning 22 major trophies in the process.