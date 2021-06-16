MIAA boys’ and girls’ tennis pairings, schedule

No MIAA spring sport has been impacted more post-pandemic than tennis, with the absence of the annual state individual tournaments. So the competition will be one for all, and all for one, in a team format, until six state champions are crowned in the boys’ and girls’ tournaments in Division 1, 2, and 3. In the North and South brackets, there are 11 unbeaten boys’ teams and 16 undefeated girls’ teams. In D1 North boys, it’s Acton-Boxborough (12-0), Andover (12-0), and Lexington (13-0). The D1 North girls’ field is just as impressive, with Andover (12-0), Acton-Boxborough (11-0), and Boston Latin (11-0).
Division 1 North boys
Seeds: 1. Acton-Boxborough (12-0); 2. Andover (12-0); 3. Lexington (13-0); 4. St. John’s Prep (10-2); 5. Newton South (10-4); 6. Chelmsford (7-3); 7. Methuen (6-3); 8. Lincoln-Sudbury (6-6); 9. Cambridge (5-10); 10. Boston Latin (3-11).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Boston Latin at Methuen, TBA; Cambridge at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA.
Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals
Newton South at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Chelmsford at Lexington, 1:30.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Cambridge/L-S at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Boston Latin/Methuen at Andover, TBA.
Division 2 North boys
Seeds: 1. Medford (6-0); 2. Beverly (9-2); 3. Marblehead (8-2); 4. Winchester (10-3); 5. Burlington (9-3); 6. Concord-Carlisle (11-4); 7. Central Catholic (6-4); 8. North Andover (6-4); 9. Somerville (3-2); 10. Bedford (8-6); 11. Belmont (6-5); 12. Wayland (6-7); 13. Arlington (5-6); 14. Masconomet (4-6); 15. Reading (4-8); 16. Gloucester (4-9); 17. Melrose (2-10).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Melrose at Gloucester, TBA.
Fri., June 18 — First round
Bedford at Central Catholic, TBA; Belmont at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Masconomet at Marblehead, TBA; Reading at Beverly, TBA; Somerville at North Andover, TBA; Wayland at Burlington, TBA; Winchester at Arlington, TBA.
TBA — First round
Melrose/Gloucester at Medford, TBA.
Division 3 North boys
Seeds: 1. Weston (12-0); 2. Lynnfield (11-0); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (10-1); 4. Austin Prep (12-2); 5. Wilmington (10-2); 6. Swampscott (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (8-4); 8. Manchester Essex (8-4); 9. Ipswich (6-6); 10. North Reading (5-6).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Ipswich at Manchester Essex, TBA; North Reading at Bishop Fenwick, TBA.
Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals
Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Wilmington at Austin Prep, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
North Reading/Fenwick at Lynnfield, TBA; Ipswich/Manchester Essex at Weston, TBA.
Division 1 South boys
Seeds: 1. Franklin (14-0); 2. Brookline (15-0); 3. Sharon (13-1); 4. Wellesley (13-3); 5. BC High (9-3); 6. Barnstable (6-2); 7. Newton North (10-4); 8. Needham (10-4); 9. Mansfield (10-5); 10. North Attleborough (9-5); 11. Plymouth North (8-5); 12. King Philip (8-6); 13. Whitman-Hanson (4-8); 14. Attleboro (3-11).
Fri., June 18 — First round
King Philip at BC High, 4; North Attleborough at Newton North, 4; Plymouth North at Barnstable, 4; Attleboro at Sharon, 5; Mansfield at Needham, 5; Whitman-Hanson at Wellesley, 5.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
North Attleborough/Newton North at Brookline, TBA; Mansfield/Needham at Franklin, TBA.
Division 2 South boys
Seeds: 1. Duxbury (13-0); 2. Hopkinton (13-1); 3. Dartmouth (10-1); 4. Canton (12-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (8-2); 6. Westwood (11-3); 7. Plymouth South (10-3); 8. Somerset Berkley (5-3); 9. Walpole (9-6); 10. Ashland (8-6); 11. Foxborough (6-8); 12. Norwood (4-11).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Ashland at Plymouth South, 4; Foxborough at Westwood, 4; Norwood at Bishop Feehan, 4; Walpole at Somerset Berkley, 4.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
Ashland/Plymouth South at Hopkinton, TBA; Norwood/Feehan at Canton, 4; Foxborough/Westwood at Dartmouth, 4; Walpole/SB at Duxbury, 5:30.
Division 3 South boys
Seeds: 1. Martha’s Vineyard (10-0); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-0); 3. Cohasset (10-1); 4. Sturgis West (10-1); 5. West Bridgewater (7-1); 6. Apponequet (7-1); 7. Old Rochester (7-1); 8. Norwell (10-3); 9. Monomoy (9-3); 10. Fairhaven (5-3); 11. Carver (5-4); 12. Rockland (6-5); 13. St. John Paul II (5-5); 14. Westport (3-3); 15. Nantucket (6-8); 16. Case (3-5); 17. Bourne (0-8).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Bourne at Case, 4.
Fri., June 18 — First round
Monomoy at Norwell, 3:30; Nantucket vs. Dover-Sherborn at Medway, Medway, 3:45; Carver at Apponequet, 4; Fairhaven at Old Rochester, 4; Rockland at West Bridgewater, 4; St. John Paul II at Sturgis East/Sturgis West, 4; Westport at Cohasset, 4.
TBA — First round
Bourne/Case at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA.
Division 1 North girls
Seeds: 1. Andover (12-0); 2. Acton-Boxborough (11-0); 3. Boston Latin (11-0); 4. Methuen (11-1); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-3); 6. Lexington (6-6); 7. Chelmsford (5-5); 8. Newton South (6-8); 9. Westford (4-9); 10. Haverhill (4-10).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Haverhill at Chelmsford, TBA; Westford at Newton South, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Haverhill/Chelmsford at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Westford/Newton South at Andover, TBA; Lexington at Boston Latin, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, TBA.
Division 2 North girls
Seeds: 1. Newburyport (12-0); 2. Winchester (13-0); 3. Masconomet (13-0); 4. Marblehead (11-2); 5. Burlington (10-2); 6. Melrose (9-2); 7. Concord-Carlisle (12-3); 8. Arlington (10-3); 9. Central Catholic (7-3); 10. Danvers (8-4); 11. Latin Academy (8-4); 12. Beverly (7-6); 13. Reading (4-8); 14. Gloucester (4-8); 15. Bedford (4-8).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Bedford at Winchester, TBA; Beverly at Burlington, TBA; Central Catholic at Arlington, TBA; Danvers at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Gloucester at Masconomet, TBA; Latin Academy at Melrose, TBA.
TBA — First round
Reading at Marblehead, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Central Catholic/Arlington at Newburyport, TBA.
Division 3 North girls
Seeds: 1. Manchester Essex (12-0); 2. Austin Prep (11-3); 3. Weston (11-3); 4. Swampscott (10-4); 5. Lynnfield (9-4); 6. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (7-4); 8. North Reading (7-6); 9. Watertown (4-7); 10. Saugus (2-11).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Watertown at North Reading, TBA.
TBA — First round
Saugus at Bishop Fenwick, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Saugus/Fenwick at Austin Prep, TBA; Watertown/North Reading at Manchester Essex, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Weston, TBA; Lynnfield at Swampscott, TBA.
Division 1 South girls
Seeds: 1. King Philip (14-0); 2. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-0); 3. Wellesley (14-2); 4. Hopkinton (13-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (11-2); 6. Needham (11-2); 7. Brookline (12-3); 8. Sharon (10-3); 9. Mansfield (11-4); 10. Braintree (9-5); 11. Newton North (8-6); 12. Attleboro (7-7); 13. Silver Lake (6-8); 14. Franklin (5-9); 15. Durfee (1-12).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 3; Franklin at Wellesley, 3; Mansfield at Sharon, 3; Newton North at Needham, 3; Braintree at Brookline, 4; Durfee at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Silver Lake at Hopkinton, 4.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
Mansfield/Sharon at King Philip, TBA.
Division 2 South girls
Seeds: 1. Foxborough (14-0); 2. Notre Dame (Hingham) (9-0); 3. Duxbury (13-0); 4. Martha’s Vineyard (12-0); 5. Medfield (14-1); 6. Dover-Sherborn (12-1); 7. Norwell (9-1); 8. Monomoy (10-2); 9. Old Rochester (6-2); 10. Dartmouth (7-3); 11. Westwood (10-5); 12. Plymouth South (8-5); 13. Nauset (5-5); 14. Apponequet (3-4); 15. Norton (6-8); 16. Somerset Berkley (3-5).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Dartmouth at Norwell, 3:30; Apponequet at Duxbury, 4; Nauset at Martha’s Vineyard, 4; Norton at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4; Old Rochester at Monomoy, 4; Plymouth South at Medfield, 4; Somerset Berkley at Foxborough, 4; Westwood at Dover-Sherborn, 5.
Division 3 South girls
Seeds: 1. Wareham (8-0); 2. St. John Paul II (12-0); 3. Westport (7-0); 4. Fairhaven (7-1); 5. Cohasset (10-2); 6. Ursuline (9-2); 7. Sandwich (8-2); 8. Bishop Stang (10-3); 9. Bourne (5-3); 10. Bishop Connolly (1-4); 11. Case (0-8).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Bishop Connolly at Sandwich, 4; Bourne at Bishop Stang, 4; Case at Ursuline, 4.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
Bourne/Stang at Wareham, 4; Case/Ursuline at Westport, 4; Connolly/Sandwich at St. John Paul II, 4; Cohasset at Fairhaven, 4.