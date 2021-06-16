MIAA boys’ and girls’ tennis pairings, schedule

No MIAA spring sport has been impacted more post-pandemic than tennis, with the absence of the annual state individual tournaments. So the competition will be one for all, and all for one, in a team format, until six state champions are crowned in the boys’ and girls’ tournaments in Division 1, 2, and 3. In the North and South brackets, there are 11 unbeaten boys’ teams and 16 undefeated girls’ teams. In D1 North boys, it’s Acton-Boxborough (12-0), Andover (12-0), and Lexington (13-0). The D1 North girls’ field is just as impressive, with Andover (12-0), Acton-Boxborough (11-0), and Boston Latin (11-0).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Boston Latin at Methuen, TBA; Cambridge at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA.

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Newton South at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Chelmsford at Lexington, 1:30.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Cambridge/L-S at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Boston Latin/Methuen at Andover, TBA.

Division 2 North boys

Seeds: 1. Medford (6-0); 2. Beverly (9-2); 3. Marblehead (8-2); 4. Winchester (10-3); 5. Burlington (9-3); 6. Concord-Carlisle (11-4); 7. Central Catholic (6-4); 8. North Andover (6-4); 9. Somerville (3-2); 10. Bedford (8-6); 11. Belmont (6-5); 12. Wayland (6-7); 13. Arlington (5-6); 14. Masconomet (4-6); 15. Reading (4-8); 16. Gloucester (4-9); 17. Melrose (2-10).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Melrose at Gloucester, TBA.

Fri., June 18 — First round

Bedford at Central Catholic, TBA; Belmont at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Masconomet at Marblehead, TBA; Reading at Beverly, TBA; Somerville at North Andover, TBA; Wayland at Burlington, TBA; Winchester at Arlington, TBA.

TBA — First round

Melrose/Gloucester at Medford, TBA.

Division 3 North boys

Seeds: 1. Weston (12-0); 2. Lynnfield (11-0); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (10-1); 4. Austin Prep (12-2); 5. Wilmington (10-2); 6. Swampscott (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (8-4); 8. Manchester Essex (8-4); 9. Ipswich (6-6); 10. North Reading (5-6).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Ipswich at Manchester Essex, TBA; North Reading at Bishop Fenwick, TBA.

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Wilmington at Austin Prep, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

North Reading/Fenwick at Lynnfield, TBA; Ipswich/Manchester Essex at Weston, TBA.

Division 1 South boys

Seeds: 1. Franklin (14-0); 2. Brookline (15-0); 3. Sharon (13-1); 4. Wellesley (13-3); 5. BC High (9-3); 6. Barnstable (6-2); 7. Newton North (10-4); 8. Needham (10-4); 9. Mansfield (10-5); 10. North Attleborough (9-5); 11. Plymouth North (8-5); 12. King Philip (8-6); 13. Whitman-Hanson (4-8); 14. Attleboro (3-11).

Fri., June 18 — First round

King Philip at BC High, 4; North Attleborough at Newton North, 4; Plymouth North at Barnstable, 4; Attleboro at Sharon, 5; Mansfield at Needham, 5; Whitman-Hanson at Wellesley, 5.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

North Attleborough/Newton North at Brookline, TBA; Mansfield/Needham at Franklin, TBA.

Division 2 South boys

Seeds: 1. Duxbury (13-0); 2. Hopkinton (13-1); 3. Dartmouth (10-1); 4. Canton (12-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (8-2); 6. Westwood (11-3); 7. Plymouth South (10-3); 8. Somerset Berkley (5-3); 9. Walpole (9-6); 10. Ashland (8-6); 11. Foxborough (6-8); 12. Norwood (4-11).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Ashland at Plymouth South, 4; Foxborough at Westwood, 4; Norwood at Bishop Feehan, 4; Walpole at Somerset Berkley, 4.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Ashland/Plymouth South at Hopkinton, TBA; Norwood/Feehan at Canton, 4; Foxborough/Westwood at Dartmouth, 4; Walpole/SB at Duxbury, 5:30.

Division 3 South boys

Seeds: 1. Martha’s Vineyard (10-0); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-0); 3. Cohasset (10-1); 4. Sturgis West (10-1); 5. West Bridgewater (7-1); 6. Apponequet (7-1); 7. Old Rochester (7-1); 8. Norwell (10-3); 9. Monomoy (9-3); 10. Fairhaven (5-3); 11. Carver (5-4); 12. Rockland (6-5); 13. St. John Paul II (5-5); 14. Westport (3-3); 15. Nantucket (6-8); 16. Case (3-5); 17. Bourne (0-8).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Bourne at Case, 4.

Fri., June 18 — First round

Monomoy at Norwell, 3:30; Nantucket vs. Dover-Sherborn at Medway, Medway, 3:45; Carver at Apponequet, 4; Fairhaven at Old Rochester, 4; Rockland at West Bridgewater, 4; St. John Paul II at Sturgis East/Sturgis West, 4; Westport at Cohasset, 4.

TBA — First round

Bourne/Case at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA.

Division 1 North girls

Seeds: 1. Andover (12-0); 2. Acton-Boxborough (11-0); 3. Boston Latin (11-0); 4. Methuen (11-1); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-3); 6. Lexington (6-6); 7. Chelmsford (5-5); 8. Newton South (6-8); 9. Westford (4-9); 10. Haverhill (4-10).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Haverhill at Chelmsford, TBA; Westford at Newton South, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Haverhill/Chelmsford at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Westford/Newton South at Andover, TBA; Lexington at Boston Latin, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, TBA.

Division 2 North girls

Seeds: 1. Newburyport (12-0); 2. Winchester (13-0); 3. Masconomet (13-0); 4. Marblehead (11-2); 5. Burlington (10-2); 6. Melrose (9-2); 7. Concord-Carlisle (12-3); 8. Arlington (10-3); 9. Central Catholic (7-3); 10. Danvers (8-4); 11. Latin Academy (8-4); 12. Beverly (7-6); 13. Reading (4-8); 14. Gloucester (4-8); 15. Bedford (4-8).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Bedford at Winchester, TBA; Beverly at Burlington, TBA; Central Catholic at Arlington, TBA; Danvers at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Gloucester at Masconomet, TBA; Latin Academy at Melrose, TBA.

TBA — First round

Reading at Marblehead, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Central Catholic/Arlington at Newburyport, TBA.

Division 3 North girls

Seeds: 1. Manchester Essex (12-0); 2. Austin Prep (11-3); 3. Weston (11-3); 4. Swampscott (10-4); 5. Lynnfield (9-4); 6. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (7-4); 8. North Reading (7-6); 9. Watertown (4-7); 10. Saugus (2-11).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Watertown at North Reading, TBA.

TBA — First round

Saugus at Bishop Fenwick, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Saugus/Fenwick at Austin Prep, TBA; Watertown/North Reading at Manchester Essex, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Weston, TBA; Lynnfield at Swampscott, TBA.

Division 1 South girls

Seeds: 1. King Philip (14-0); 2. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-0); 3. Wellesley (14-2); 4. Hopkinton (13-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (11-2); 6. Needham (11-2); 7. Brookline (12-3); 8. Sharon (10-3); 9. Mansfield (11-4); 10. Braintree (9-5); 11. Newton North (8-6); 12. Attleboro (7-7); 13. Silver Lake (6-8); 14. Franklin (5-9); 15. Durfee (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 3; Franklin at Wellesley, 3; Mansfield at Sharon, 3; Newton North at Needham, 3; Braintree at Brookline, 4; Durfee at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Silver Lake at Hopkinton, 4.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Mansfield/Sharon at King Philip, TBA.

Division 2 South girls

Seeds: 1. Foxborough (14-0); 2. Notre Dame (Hingham) (9-0); 3. Duxbury (13-0); 4. Martha’s Vineyard (12-0); 5. Medfield (14-1); 6. Dover-Sherborn (12-1); 7. Norwell (9-1); 8. Monomoy (10-2); 9. Old Rochester (6-2); 10. Dartmouth (7-3); 11. Westwood (10-5); 12. Plymouth South (8-5); 13. Nauset (5-5); 14. Apponequet (3-4); 15. Norton (6-8); 16. Somerset Berkley (3-5).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Dartmouth at Norwell, 3:30; Apponequet at Duxbury, 4; Nauset at Martha’s Vineyard, 4; Norton at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4; Old Rochester at Monomoy, 4; Plymouth South at Medfield, 4; Somerset Berkley at Foxborough, 4; Westwood at Dover-Sherborn, 5.

Division 3 South girls

Seeds: 1. Wareham (8-0); 2. St. John Paul II (12-0); 3. Westport (7-0); 4. Fairhaven (7-1); 5. Cohasset (10-2); 6. Ursuline (9-2); 7. Sandwich (8-2); 8. Bishop Stang (10-3); 9. Bourne (5-3); 10. Bishop Connolly (1-4); 11. Case (0-8).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Bishop Connolly at Sandwich, 4; Bourne at Bishop Stang, 4; Case at Ursuline, 4.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Bourne/Stang at Wareham, 4; Case/Ursuline at Westport, 4; Connolly/Sandwich at St. John Paul II, 4; Cohasset at Fairhaven, 4.