2021 MIAA boys’ lacrosse tournament pairings, schedule

In a shortened season, the MIAA elected to seed teams based solely on winning percentage, resulting in some premier early-round matchups.

Most notably, defending Division 1 state champion and fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury is likely to face archrival and fourth-seeded Acton-Boxboro in the D1 North quarterfinals. Defending Division 2 state champion Winchester could face Middlesex League rival Melrose in the second round of the D2 North bracket, and top-seeded Marblehead could have a tough draw in the sectional quarterfinals against Billerica.

Division 1 South is loaded as ever with BC High checking in as the sixth seed and No. 14 Xaverian seeking an upset at third-seeded Needham. Medfield is the team to beat in Division 2 Central/East and Dover-Sherborn is the favorite in Division 3 Central/East.