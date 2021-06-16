2021 MIAA boys’ lacrosse tournament pairings, schedule

In a shortened season, the MIAA elected to seed teams based solely on winning percentage, resulting in some premier early-round matchups.
Most notably, defending Division 1 state champion and fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury is likely to face archrival and fourth-seeded Acton-Boxboro in the D1 North quarterfinals. Defending Division 2 state champion Winchester could face Middlesex League rival Melrose in the second round of the D2 North bracket, and top-seeded Marblehead could have a tough draw in the sectional quarterfinals against Billerica.
Division 1 South is loaded as ever with BC High checking in as the sixth seed and No. 14 Xaverian seeking an upset at third-seeded Needham. Medfield is the team to beat in Division 2 Central/East and Dover-Sherborn is the favorite in Division 3 Central/East.
Alignments for the state semifinals follow the rotation in place for the 2020 season, so the champions of Division 2 and 3 North will face the winners of the Central/East sectionals, while the Division 2 and 3 South champions take on the winners of the Central/West sectionals.
Division 1 North
Seeds: 1. Chelmsford (13-0); 2. Medford (7-0); 3. St. John’s Prep (13-1); 4. Acton-Boxborough (10-1); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (9-2); 6. Peabody (11-3); 7. North Andover (10-3); 8. Lexington (7-5); 9. Andover (6-7); 10. Methuen (6-7); 11. Westford (5-8); 12. Central Catholic (5-8); 13. Waltham (3-6).
TBA — First round
Andover at Lexington, TBA; Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Methuen at North Andover, TBA; Waltham at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Westford at Peabody, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Andover/Lexington at Chelmsford, TBA; Westford/Peabody at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Methuen/North Andover at Medford, TBA.
Division 2 North
Seeds: 1. Marblehead (13-0); 2. Reading (13-0); 3. Melrose (11-1); 4. Danvers (10-3); 5. Wakefield (9-4); 6. Winchester (8-4); 7. Burlington (8-4); 8. Billerica (9-5); 9. Masconomet (7-5); 10. Beverly (7-7); 11. Gloucester (5-9); 12. North Reading (3-10); 13. Malden Catholic (0-12).
TBA — First round
Beverly at Burlington, TBA; Gloucester at Winchester, TBA; Malden Catholic at Danvers, TBA; Masconomet at Billerica, TBA; North Reading at Wakefield, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Masconomet/Billerica at Marblehead, TBA; Gloucester/Winchester at Melrose, TBA; Beverly/Burlington at Reading, TBA.
Division 3 North
Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (14-1); 2. Essex Tech (12-1); 3. Newburyport (11-1); 4. Ipswich (9-1); 5. Triton (10-2); 6. Lowell Catholic (10-2); 7. Shawsheen (8-3); 8. Dracut (9-4); 9. Swampscott (10-5); 10. Bishop Fenwick (10-6); 11. St. Mary’s (10-6); 12. Pentucket (7-5); 13. Hamilton-Wenham (4-4); 14. Mystic Valley (5-8); 15. Lynnfield (3-8).
TBA — First round
Bishop Fenwick at Shawsheen, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich, TBA; Lynnfield at Essex Tech, TBA; Mystic Valley at Newburyport, TBA; Pentucket at Triton, TBA; St. Mary’s at Lowell Catholic, TBA; Swampscott at Dracut, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Swampscott/Dracut at Austin Prep, TBA.
Division 1 South
Seeds: 1. Franklin (15-0); 2. Natick (11-1); 3. Needham (12-2); 4. Hingham (12-2); 5. Barnstable (8-2); 6. BC High (10-3); 7. Duxbury (10-4); 8. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-4); 9. Wellesley (9-4); 10. King Philip (9-4); 11. Newton North (8-4); 12. Silver Lake (8-5); 13. Framingham (7-6); 14. Xaverian (7-7); 15. Marshfield (5-6); 16. Mansfield (5-8); 17. Weymouth (4-10); 18. Attleboro (3-10).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Attleboro at Marshfield, 11a; Weymouth at Mansfield, 2.
Fri., June 18 — First round
Wellesley at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6.
Sat., June 19 — First round
Framingham at Hingham, 1.
Mon., June 21 — First round
Newton North at BC High, 5; King Philip at Duxbury, 5:30.
TBA — First round
Weymouth/Mansfield at Franklin, TBA; Attleboro/Marshfield at Natick, TBA; Silver Lake at Barnstable, TBA; Xaverian at Needham, TBA.
Division 2 South
Seeds: 1. Canton (12-1); 2. Sandwich (12-1); 3. Old Rochester (10-1); 4. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-1); 5. Bishop Feehan (9-4); 6. Apponequet (6-3); 7. Scituate (7-4); 8. Nauset (7-5); 9. Plymouth South (7-5); 10. Pembroke (6-6); 11. Milton (7-8); 12. Norwood (6-8); 13. Hanover (5-7); 14. Martha’s Vineyard (5-8); 15. Greater New Bedford (3-7); 16. North Quincy (2-12).
Fri., June 18 — First round
North Quincy at Canton, 2:30; Pembroke at Scituate, 4.
TBA — First round
Greater New Bedford at Sandwich, TBA; Hanover at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Martha’s Vineyard at Old Rochester, TBA; Milton at Apponequet, TBA; Norwood at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Plymouth South at Nauset, TBA.
Division 3 South
Seeds: 1. Old Colony (9-2); 2. Norwell (11-3); 3. Mashpee (8-4); 4. Bishop Stang (7-5); 5. Sturgis West (6-5); 6. Cohasset (6-6); 7. East Bridgewater (5-6); 8. Fairhaven (4-5); 9. St. John Paul II (3-5); 10 Seekonk (2-6); 11. Monomoy (2-8); 12. Bishop Connolly (1-6); 13. Cardinal Spellman (1-11); 14. Archbishop Williams (1-13); 15. Bourne (0-9).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Archbishop Williams at Mashpee, 3:30; Bourne at Norwell, 6:30.
TBA — First round
Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Stang, TBA; Monomoy at Cohasset, TBA; St. John Paul II at Fairhaven, TBA; Seekonk at East Bridgewater, TBA; Sturgis West at Bishop Connolly, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
St. John Paul II/Fairhavane at Old Colony, TBA.
Division 2 Central East
Seeds: 1. Medfield (14-1); 2. Foxborough (11-3); 3. Concord-Carlisle (11-3); 4. Wayland (9-4); 5. Hopkinton (8-6); 6. Westwood (7-7); 7. Walpole (6-6); 8. North Attleborough (6-7); 9. Belmont (5-7); 10. Arlington (2-10).
TBA — First round
Arlington at Walpole, TBA; Belmont at North Attleborough, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Arlington/Walpole at Foxborough, TBA; Belmont/North Attleborough at Medfield, TBA; Hopkinton at Wayland, TBA; Westwood at Concord-Carlisle, TBA.
Division 3 Central East
Seeds: 1. Dover-Sherborn (12-2); 2. Medway (11-3); 3. Weston (10-3); 4. Lunenburg (5-5); 5. Arlington Catholic (6-7); 6. Holliston (6-9); 7. Bedford (3-9); 8. Watertown (2-10).
Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals
Arlington Catholic at Lunenburg, 2; Bedford at Medway, 4; Holliston at Weston, 4; Watertown at Dover-Sherborn, 6.
Division 2 Central West
Seeds: 1. Chicopee Comprehensive (11-1); 2. Chicopee (10-2); 3. Springfield Central (10-2); 4. Longmeadow (10-3); 5. Algonquin (10-3); 6. Minnechaug (9-3); 7. Leominster (9-4); 8. Westfield (8-4); 9. Tantasqua (7-4); 10. Shrewsbury (9-6); 11. Wachusett (7-5); 12. West Springfield (6-5); 13. St. Johns (Shrewsbury) (7-7); 14. Pittsfield (2-7).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Shrewsbury at Leominster, 4; Wachusett at Minnechaug, 4; Tantasqua at Westfield, 4; West Springfield at Algonquin, 5; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Longmeadow, 6.
TBA — First round
Pittsfield at Springfield Central, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Shrewsbury/Leominster at Chicopee, TBA; Tantasqua/Westfield at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA.
Division 3 Central West
Seeds: 1. Wahconah (8-0); 2. Assabet (12-0); 3. Grafton (10-2); 4. North Middlesex (11-3); 5. St. Mary (Westfield) (8-4); 6. East Longmeadow (7-5); 7. Blackstone Valley (7-5); 8. Advanced Math and Science (5-7); 9. Belchertown (4-6); 10. Monson (4-7); 11. St. Bernard’s (4-8); 12. Pope Francis (3-6); 13. Granby (0-11).
Fri. June 18 — First round
Monson at Blackstone Valley, 3:30; Granby at North Middlesex, 5; St. Bernard’s at East Longmeadow, 6.
TBA — First round
Belchertown at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Pope Francis at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Belchertown/AMSA at Wahconah, TBA; Monson/BVT at Assabet, TBA; St. Bernard’s/East Longmeadow at Grafton, TBA.