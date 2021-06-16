NESN’s Jerry Remy released from hospital after five-night stay

Remy, 68, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and has overcome four relapses. A former Boston second baseman, Remy has been the Red Sox’ regular color commentator on NESN since 1988.

“He is thankful for the moral support from family, friends, and family,” NESN wrote in their joint statement with Remy, “and is looking forward to being back in the broadcast booth soon.”

Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday. During the third inning of last Friday’s contest against the Blue Jays, Remy experienced shortness of breath. He was taken from the NESN broadcast booth as a precautions and admitted to Mass. General so doctors could figure out what caused the shortness of breath. He is currently resting at home.

Martinez could tell the difference

J.D. Martinez knew the ball was different the last couple of seasons because of the sticky stuff pitchers used on the mound. The movement on pitches looked different than in Martinez’s first eight years in the league. So Major League Baseball’s latest crackdown on pitchers using any type of substance on the ball to increase spin, velocity, or movement is something the designated hitter endorses.

“I think it’s bringing [offense] back to what it used to be,” Martinez said before the Sox’ series finale against the Braves on Wednesday. “For years hitters have taken the blame of this whole launch-angle revolution, why the game slowed down, everyone’s trying to hit home runs. [The sticky stuff] has been one of those things where everyone was told that it was the hitters’ fault, that we’re trying to swing for the fences. But there’s always been that underlying issue that no one’s ever seemed to talk.”

The league-wide batting average for much of the year was .234, the lowest since 1968. Offense’s have taken a huge hit and so has the product as a whole. MLB’s latest ruling is its latest effort to even the playing field. Martinez has been on the record saying it’s a stuff-over-command league. That pitchers employ fastballs up and breaking balls down. Martinez believes the new rule will force pitchers not to just try to throw hard.

“I think it goes back to the pitcher is actually learning how to pitch and actually locating pitches.” said Martinez. “I mean, if you look around the league it’s literally a catcher sits in the middle of plate puts one finger down and stands up or down. Now, you can throw as hard as you can but you actually have to control it and you can actually throw it over the plate. Versus before, when you throw it as hard as you can, you didn’t know where it went.”

Martinez said he doesn’t blame pitchers for using sticky substances in an effort to compete with their peers.

“You’d be dumb not to use it,” Martinez said. “‘It’s such an advantage for them and I think we’ve seen it this year in the first couple of months of the season.”

Good sign for Sale

Chris Sale came out of Tuesday’s up-and-down bullpen feeling good, according to manager Alex Cora. His next bullpen will be Friday. “The good thing about this when going through rehabs or building up and all that when Sale is talking about mechanics. That’s a great sign.” . . . The Brewers claimed Ryan Weber off waivers Wednesday. The Red Sox designated Weber for assignment earlier this week. Weber had a 5.54 ERA (89 ⅓ innings) in parts of three seasons for the Sox. In his lone appearance for Boston this season, Weber tossed 5⅔ innings of relief against the Toronto on Sunday, allowing 11 runs (all earned) on 13 hits, including four home runs in an outing which helped an overworked bullpen get needed rest . . . The Red Sox added righthander Yacksel Rios to the roster and optioned infielder Michael Chavis to Triple A Worcester. The Sox acquired Rios Monday for cash considerations from the Mariners. The 27-year-old Rios has pitched parts of five seasons in the majors, putting together a 6.47 ERA over 72⅓ innings

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.