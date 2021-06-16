NFL loosens restrictions for vaccinated players

Additionally, fully vaccinated groups are permitted to eat in the cafeteria together and work out in the weight room with no capacity limits. They are not required to physically distance when at the facility with other fully vaccinated individuals.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to take daily coronavirus tests, nor are they required to wear masks while at the facility or traveling. Instead, fully vaccinated individuals will be tested every two weeks.

In a memo to teams Wednesday afternoon, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced updated health and safety protocols for training camp and preseason.

There are also no travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals.

Non-vaccinated players, on the other hand, are still required to take daily coronavirus tests and must wear masks while at the facility or traveling. They also must maintain physical distancing when in shared spaces, such as the weight room, locker room, and meeting rooms.

When on the road, non-vaccinated players may not leave the team hotel and may not interact with anybody outside of the team’s traveling party.

Non-vaccinated individuals are also prohibited from gathering outside of the facility or team travel, meaning they are not permitted to visit nightclubs, bars, or other entertainment venues. Players who violate this policy are subject to fines.

Non-vaccinated coaches and staff, with no religious or medical exemption, will not have in-person access to the players.

Earlier this month, Patriots coach Bill Belichick would not share how many members of the team have been vaccinated.

“We’ve got quite a few guys, I couldn’t really give you a percentage or whatever but the number’s increasing,” Belichick said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.