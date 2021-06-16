Rays’ Rich Hill says union ‘dropped the ball’ on grip enhancers

“I think this falls on the PA, the players’ association,” the 41-year old Hill said before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox. “I think that this is where something should have been done. The players’ association had the opportunity to work with MLB, and MLB used their strong hand to put it on the players, and that’s unfortunate that this is what happened.”

MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs.

Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players’ union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances.

Hill said it’s a little disheartening that the action was taken without the OK of the players or the union.

“I feel like they should have come together and settled this, and handled it like professionals,” Hill added. “I feel like a rule change in the middle of the season is very difficult for everybody across the league.”

MLB told teams on March 23 it would increase monitoring and initiated steps that included collecting balls taken out of play from every team and analyzing Statcast spin-rate data.

The midseason changes come during the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players, which Hill didn’t rule out as a factor.

“My argument is that, when it’s a hundred degrees out and humid, we get a rosin bag. When it’s 30 degrees out and freezing cold we get a rosin bag,” Hill said. “I think it’s also been pretty widely said throughout baseball, hitters and pitchers alike, combined, a feel that the rosin bag is not enough.”

Grandal’s walk-off single in extras gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders.

Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.

Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night’s opener but dropped the next two.

Abreu moved automatic runner Andrew Vaughn to third with a groundout and Grandal brought him home with a sharp liner to the right field wall off Pete Fairbanks (1-1).

Ryan Burr (1-0) worked a scoreless 10th for Chicago.

Lucas Giolito retired the first 10 Rays, mostly with easy flyouts and popups, before Randy Arozarena doubled in the fourth.

Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win

Tyler Mahle punched out a career-high 12 batters to silence the Brewers in a 2-1 Reds win. John Fisher/Getty

Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart, drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season ... Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 for a three-game sweep. The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Tarik Skubal (4-7) picked up the win. He allowed three runs on six hits in six innings, striking out seven ... Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 to sweep the season series. Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.

