Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock records first major league hit in return home

“It’s really cool,” Whitlock said before the Sox’ 10-8 win . “I have a lot of family here. I have a lot of friends coming back. I grew up going to Turner Field all the time. So it’s a dream come true to be able to play on this field and everything so it’s quite a remarkable day for me.”

Garrett Whitlock is back home. The Georgia native grew up a Braves fan. Whenever Chipper Jones or Javy Lopez hit a home run, he would run around his living room. On Tuesday, he had a chance to pitch at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Whitlock tossed a scoreless fifth inning. In the sixth, Whitlock recorded his first major league hit with a single to left. In the bottom of the frame, however, Whitlock ran into some trouble and didn’t get much help from his defense. The inning included a Kiké Hernández error on what possibly could have been a double play following a Whitlock walk to Abraham Almonte. It led to three Braves runs, one of which was earned.

With a 1.95 ERA in 32⅔ innings, he’s become a key part of the Red Sox bullpen. Cora raved about his reliever and had hoped to get him into a game in front of his family and friends.

“He’s just a perfect citizen,” Cora said. “It’s cool that he’s here playing against the Braves. Hopefully he can have a blast out there. It seems like he keeps getting better. He keeps working on his craft, adding pitches, using his fastball in certain spots. He’s been great.”

Whitlock’s first career single, Cora said afterward, was a fun moment to watch and how in this short period of time he’s been in the big leagues, his reliever has had a flair for the dramatic.

“He’s done an amazing job,” Cora said. “His first win in Yankee Stadium, and then he came here. We gave him the bunt, and it didn’t look good. I was like, ‘You know what, just let him swing, just in case. I don’t want him to bunt and [then if] he gets hit [by a pitch] and we lose him.”

