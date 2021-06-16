Rob Labritz wins 111th Massachusetts Open title

Rob Labritz of Pound Ridge, N.Y., shot a 1-under 69 in the final round of the 111th Massachusetts Open Championship on Wednesday at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg to win the title and keep at bay a five-way pack that finished one shot back.
Labritz, who finished with a three-day total of 205, held off Jason Thresher of West Suffield, Conn., who submitted the low round of the day with a 4-under 66 to finish one shot off the pace at 4-under 206.
Thresher shared second place along with David Pastore of Stamford, Conn., Shawn Warren of Falmouth, Maine, Max Theodorakis of Danbury, Conn., and Ben Spitz, of George Wright Golf Course who was the highest-finishing amateur.
Labritz got off to a strong start, carding five birdies on his outward nine to offset bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes, a pair of par 4s. After bogeying the par 4 11th hole, Labritz made pars on six of his last seven holes, including four in a row on Nos. 12-15, to maintain his one-shot margin of victory.