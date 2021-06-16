Rob Labritz wins 111th Massachusetts Open title

Rob Labritz of Pound Ridge, N.Y., shot a 1-under 69 in the final round of the 111th Massachusetts Open Championship on Wednesday at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg to win the title and keep at bay a five-way pack that finished one shot back.

Labritz, who finished with a three-day total of 205, held off Jason Thresher of West Suffield, Conn., who submitted the low round of the day with a 4-under 66 to finish one shot off the pace at 4-under 206.