Vince Wilfork’s son arrested and charged for allegedly stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested by the Friendswood Police Department on May 22 and charged with “theft of property greater than $300,000” after his father, a former Patriots defensive lineman, reported the missing items. Among the items listed in the complaint were Wilfork’s pair of Super Bowl rings, two AFC Championship rings, a college football championship ring from the University of Miami, as well as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Police say that the missing items were sold after being stolen.

The complaint, originally reported on by the Galveston County Daily News, detailed that Wilfork noticed the items were gone in May 2020, but didn’t initially report them stolen because he believed they might have already been put in storage or were located at his second home in Florida.

But in 2021, Wilfork was tipped off by a Patriots fan that his Super Bowl rings and other personal possessions had been been posted on a memorabilia site.

Eventually, the 39-year-old was able to get into contact with the reported buyer of his Super Bowl rings, who said that Holmes-Wilfork had sold them to him in May 2020 for $62,000.

After the material was reported stolen, the rings were given over to the Friendswood Police. Holmes-Wilfork was no longer listed as being in police custody as of June 15.

A former linebacker/strong safety for three seasons at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Holmes-Wilfork walked onto the University of Houston football team as part of the school’s 2016 recruiting class. He did not appear in a college game, and the school cut ties with him following his arrest for codeine possession in December 2016.