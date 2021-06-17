Local bestsellers for the week ending June 13

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

7. While Justice Sleeps Stacey Abrams Doubleday

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

9. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon Books

10. The President’s Daughter James Patterson, Bill Clinton Little, Brown and Knopf

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

2. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith Little, Brown

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

4. World Travel Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

5. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown

10. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

2. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

3. One Last Stop Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

Advertisement

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

9. The Rode Code Kate Quinn Morrow

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life Lulu Miller S&S

5. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island Egill Bjarnason Penguin

8. Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate Avid Reader Press/S&S

9. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.