Virtual author readings for June 20-26

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Karl Deisseroth (”Projections: A Story of Human Emotions”) is in conversation with Catherine Dulac at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Quinta Brunson (”She Memes Well”) is in conversation with Nick Kroll at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets to the discussion cost $15, or $35 for a ticket and a signed copy of the book) . . . Jenn Bouchard (”First Course”) is in conversation with Crystal King at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Pam Jenoff (”The Woman with the Blue Star”) is in conversation with Jane Healey at 7 p.m. at Flint Memorial Library (co-hosted by Haley Booksellers).