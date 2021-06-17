Virtual author readings for June 20-26

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Karl Deisseroth (”Projections: A Story of Human Emotions”) is in conversation with Catherine Dulac at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Quinta Brunson (”She Memes Well”) is in conversation with Nick Kroll at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets to the discussion cost $15, or $35 for a ticket and a signed copy of the book) . . . Jenn Bouchard (”First Course”) is in conversation with Crystal King at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Pam Jenoff (”The Woman with the Blue Star”) is in conversation with Jane Healey at 7 p.m. at Flint Memorial Library (co-hosted by Haley Booksellers).
TUESDAY
Jonathan Hoefer (“Avery’s Gift”) reads at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Lauren Aguirre (”The Memory Thief: And the Secrets Behind How We Remember: A Medical Mystery”) is in conversation with Deborah Blum at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Stacey Abrams (”Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America”) is in conversation with Cari Champion at 7 p.m. at an event co-sponsored by Picador . . . Mariana Oliver and Julia Sanches (”Migratory Birds”) are in conversation with Jazmina Barrera at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ottessa Moshfegh (”Death in Her Hands”) is in conversation with Blake Butler at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Raphael Simon (”The Anti-Book”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Maddie Frost (”Just Be Jelly”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Dax-Devlon Ross (”Letters to My White Male Friends”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library.
WEDNESDAY
David Mitchell (“Utopia Avenue”) is in conversation with Carolyn Kellogg at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Cristina Viviana Groeger (“The Education Trap: Schools and the Remaking of Inequality in Boston”) is in conversation with Hilary Moss at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library (presented in partnership with the GBH Forum Network) . . . Pete Davis (”Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing”) is in conversation with Randall Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Laurie Frankel (“One Two Three”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Joshua Henkin (”Morningside Heights”) is in conversation with Rebecca Makkai at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books (co-hosted by Left Bank Books).
THURSDAY
Nick Harkaway (”Seven Demons”) is in conversation with Sarah Gailey at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Cyrus McQueen (”Tweeting Truth to Power”) and Ben Philippe (”Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.