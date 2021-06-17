What’s happening in the arts world

50 CENT Ubiquitous on ’00s radio thanks to infectious, brusque hip-pop cuts like the birthday-party staple “In da Club” and the sinuous “Candy Shop,” the Queens-born multi-hyphenate is currently prepping for the release of his long-incubating sixth full-length, “Street King Immortal.” June 18, 9 p.m. Memoire, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett. 857-770-3490, memoireboston.com





SEEFOUR The Brockton MC is on the bill for the MFA’s Juneteenth concert, which is curated by BAMS Fest and will also feature sets by the Confirmation Band, Aleecya Foreman, and Kasia Lavon. June 19, 2 p.m. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 617-267-9300, mfa.org

WILL DAILEY The Boston troubadour kicks off the Mosesian Center for the Arts’ outdoor live music series with one of the 100 shows he’s hoping to play during 2021′s truncated concert season. June 23, 7 p.m. Commander’s Mansion at the Arsenal on the Charles, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. mosesianarts.org

MAURA JOHNSTON





Jazz & Blues

SEBA MOLNAR QUINTET/JENS SWEETING JUNKANOO JAZZ FUSION PROJECT A free outdoor show by the Charles, featuring two bands, one led by up-and-coming saxophonist Molnar, a student of George Garzone, Bill Pierce, and Tia Fuller, and the other by Bahamian-Danish-American keyboardist Sweeting, whose music merges jazz and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. June 18, 7 p.m. Free. Herter Park Amphitheater, 1175 Soldiers Field Road, Allston.





JACQUES SHWARZ-BART For those wary to venture forth, there’s still streaming. From Scullers’s “Living Room Live,” saxophonist Schwarz-Bart, of Jewish and Black Guadeloupean descent, celebrates his latest record, “Soné Ka-La 2 (Odyssey),” a joyous fusion of jazz and the Gwoka drumming of Guadeloupe. June 19, 7:30 p.m. Free (contributions encouraged). Scullers Jazz Club Facebook page, www.scullersjazz.com





LUTHER “GUITAR JUNIOR” JOHNSON This outdoor Father’s Day blues bash stars the octogenarian master of the rowdy West Side Chicago guitar style, trailblazed by Otis Rush and Magic Sam, which alternates stinging single-note lines with slashing chords. June 20, 4 p.m. $8-$10 children, $20-$25 adults. Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, 2468B Washington St. (Route 138), Canton. 617-869-6720, thetrustees.org/event/65148/

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Folk & World

AUTUMN HOLLOW “Slightly popular band returns after six years!” So says the subject line to a recent press e-mail announcing the reboot of this local outfit. They’re a self-described amalgam of the Band and the Dead; if your tastes lean in that direction, come hear them, or hear them again. June 18, 7 p.m. $15. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com





STAN MARTIN More than anyone else, Stan Martin has been keeping the sound of Bakersfield country alive in the Northeast for years. He’ll continue that good work Saturday with two sets of Telecaster twang. June 19, 6 p.m. Free, but dinner reservations required. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com





PETER BRADLEY ADAMS The purveyor of a species of delicate, introspective folk, singer-songwriter Peter Bradley Adams continues to tour behind an album, “A Face Like Mine,” that came out four years ago, which might seem a little unusual until you recall that he just had 16 months off. June 22, 8 p.m. $20. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Classical

HALCYON MUSIC FESTIVAL This annual festival helmed by Boston Trio founding member Heng-Jin Park is all-virtual this year, with three charming chamber concerts livestreamed from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brookline. Concerts viewable for 30 days after initial streaming, with ticket. June 18-22. www.halcyonmusicfestival.org

JUNETEENTH: OPERA IN THE KEY OF FREEDOM NEMPAC Opera pays tribute to Juneteenth with a showcase of filmed performances of vocal and instrumental music by Black composers, including the world premiere of Mason Bynes’s “If Singing Is Free.” Stream available through June 22. June 19, 12:30 p.m.





SOHIP The Society for Historically Informed Performance opens its virtual summer season with a multimedia concert spotlighting historic letterpress and engraving techniques, complete with plenty of 17th- and 18th-century works, a new commission by Audrey Wu, video footage and original animations, and a PDF with printing and engraving activities to try at home. Premieres June 23, 8 p.m. www.sohipboston.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Celeste Oliva delivers an outstanding performance as the author of “Dear Sugar,” an advice column, in this stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) of Cheryl Strayed’s book. As the columnist goes to a few places, subject-matter-wise, that Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren would never have dreamed of going, Oliva invests her with a combination of empathy, self-doubt, and just-say-it directness. The letter writers are played by Kelly Chick, Adrian Peguero, and the indispensable Nael Nacer. Directed with verve by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Gloucester Stage Company. Through June 27. Performances will take place outdoors at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

BLACK BEANS PROJECT Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez, who co-wrote this new comedy, portray a sister and brother who connect online to share a family recipe, along with memories, as a means of coping with loss. Directed by Jaime Castañeda. Huntington Theatre Company. Through June 20. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org





CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ Conceived and directed by Igor Golyak, this “performance experiment” marries theater, film, and video game technology to explore the notion that the characters in Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” exist in perpetuity within a computer operating system, where they engage in a futile struggle to change the patterns of fate that define their (scripted) lives. With big assists from Mikhail Baryshnikov (as Chekhov) and the incomparable Jessica Hecht, “chekhovOS” ultimately reaffirms the enduring power of that analog art known as acting — and of that playwright whose work and presence inspired this audacious work. Presented online by Arlekin Players Theatre. Through June 24. Free tickets and information on dates and times of performances at www.zerogravity.art

DON AUCOIN





Dance

Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion performs "Stones to Rainbows." Timothy Avery Photography

STONES TO RAINBOWS/GAY TO QUEER LIVES Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion presents an in-progress live and livestreamed multilayered event that is part installation, part performance project. Developed through dialogue across generations within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as research, workshops, and interviews, the weekend’s activities include dance, music, spoken work, and photographic/film installations. June 19-20. Free with registration. Arlington Street Church. www.stonestorainbows.com





RETURN OF THANG The annual Somerville arts happening is back after its pandemic year off, and it’s a daylong smorgasbord of dance, music, and spoken word. Scheduled performers include Kelley Donovan, James Banta, Paul Kafka Gibbons, moveable art group, Joe Brown, Reynaliz Herrara, and others. It’s a happening. June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.artsatthearmory.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

RAGNAR KJARTANSSON: THE VISITORS The ICA brought this piece, an old favorite from its permanent collection, out of storage last year as a sort of salve for our perpetually anxious times. This 2012 work helped make Kjartansson’s reputation: a nine-channel video work that situates a gang of friends playing mournful music together but apart in the various rooms of a tumbledown old mansion (it’s a socially-distant jam session via an interconnected remote sound system — think Zoom, minus the perpetually-awkward grid of your co-workers’ home offices). Anyone with an ounce of taste, or a soul, could see it was a great work from the very start; that it presaged what we’ve all just been through — a yearning for connection despite a world fractured into isolation — only amplifies its power, and its poignancy, Through Aug. 15. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org





NIKOLAI ASTRUP: VISIONS OF NORWAY Astrup is a giant of Norwegian art, one of the country’s best-loved artists, right up there with Edvard Munch. But Astrup’s work has never much made it out of his homeland. Opening this weekend, this is his first-ever North American exhibition, though he died almost a century ago. Seeing some of his work makes you wonder why. A dizzying blend of intense color and rapturous magical realism, Astrup’s work is ripe and ready for its American debut. June 19-Sept. 19. Clark Art Institute, Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





DEVINE HERITAGE Cedric Douglas painted this mural at the new Bartlett Station housing development in Nubian Square, using his own family story to celebrate immigration, hard work, and community. Douglas’s grandmother emigrated from Jamaica, and for decades she was a housekeeper at Boston Medical Center, which commissioned the mural. It features an image of the artist’s mother, (not his grandmother) symbols of transformation, and a backdrop of Jamaican hills and Roxbury triple-deckers. Bartlett Station, 2565 Washington St, Roxbury. https://hatchtheagency.com/work/bmc

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

THIS SHOT SUCKS: COMICS FIGHTING COVID Lamont Price hosts this many-faceted event — it’s an outdoor celebration of Juneteenth featuring comics Nonye Brown-West and Corey Manning, with food trucks for those who want a picnic. But Price will also be interviewing doctors between acts about COVID-19 vaccines, which will be available onsite. Sponsored by the We Got Us Project. June 19, 6 p.m. Free. Madison Park High School, 75 Malcolm X Blvd., Roxbury Crossing. www.facebook.com/wegotusproject





TWO BOSTON GUYS: JIMMY DUNN & TONY V Longtime Boston comedy pals Jimmy and Tony released a stand-up special in 2020 under the “Two Boston Guys” banner, and now they finally get to play for audiences in person again. June 19, 8 p.m. $36. Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 Merrimack St., Lowell. 978-937-8688, lowellauditorium.com





THE COMEDY STUDIO: SUMMER RESIDENCY AT VERA’S While the Studio is still working on opening its own space in Somerville, club owner Rick Jenkins will be hosting and booking a weekend series at nearby Vera’s in Union Square. The residency kicks off Thursday with Tooky Kavanagh, Rob Cream, Andrew Mayer, and Angela Sawyer. June 24, 8 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

JUNETEENTH AT NIGHTINGALE Celebrate Massachusetts’ first official Juneteenth — which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States — at the Nightingale Community Garden. Political funk music, spoken word poetry, and a children’s story circle will honor the historic anniversary, and BIPOC-owned business owners will have snacks for sale. June 19, 3-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Nightingale Community Garden, 512 Park St., Dorchester. 978-338-1192, thetrustees.org





WE ARE PROUD! STORIES AND CRAFTS Endicott Library in Dedham is celebrating Pride Month with crafting and a storytime for younger patrons — older siblings are welcome, too, to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community. The event is outdoors, and masks and social distancing are still required. June 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free, registration required. Endicott Branch of the Dedham Public Library, 257 Mt. Vernon St., Dedham. 781-751-9284, dedhamlibrary.com





SUMMER SOLSTICE/FULL MOON PARTY FOR TEENS The Tufts Library in Weymouth will host an in-person party in their outdoor amphitheater celebrating the full moon on June 24, which falls a few days after the longest day of the year. The party, a kickoff to their summer reading program, will feature the crafting of miniature Stonehenges and flower crowns, music, food, dancing, and glow bands. Teens grades 7 through 12 are welcome. June 24, 7-8 p.m. Free, registration required. Outdoor Amphitheater, Tufts Library, 46 Broad St., Weymouth. 781-340-5002, weymouth.assabetinteractive.com

DANA GERBER







