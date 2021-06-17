Baker looks to spend half of state’s $5B stimulus windfall quickly, with housing topping the priority list

The Republican governor is filing a measure Thursday that would set aside $2.8 billion of that federal aid to address a variety of his key priorities: Housing and homeownership, economic development, job training, mental and emotional health, and water-and-sewer infrastructure. He would leave most of the rest for the Legislature to allocate.

Governor Charlie Baker is pursuing his own plans to spend more than half of Massachusetts’ $5.3 billion federal stimulus windfall, with $1 billion in housing initiatives at the top of his priority list. Though he could run into resistance from leaders in the Legislature who want to control the purse strings.

Advertisement

The proposal marks the latest twist in a tango between Baker and the Democrat-led Legislature over how to spend the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act proceeds. Baker maintains he has the authority, at least right now, to spend the full amount as he chooses.

The Legislature earlier this month sent him a brief piece of legislation that would divert the state’s ARPA money into a fund state lawmakers control. Baker is seeking to amend this bill, by leaving $2.3 billion for them to divvy up. (About $194 million of the $5.3 billion has already been spent, with $109 million going to four hard-hit municipalities and $75 million to help subsidize the state’s new sick-leave law).

It’s unclear how much leeway the Legislature will give Baker. Legislative leaders could choose to further amend the bill or simply return it to him with the amendment excised. House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka have made it clear they prefer to use the legislative process to decide how to spend the full amount.

“Our objective here is to try to put some of these dollars to work in a hurry,” Baker said in an interview. “Let’s get started on this stuff, and they can use a more deliberative process to decide what happens with the other half.”

Advertisement

Baker is putting a clear priority on the state’s housing shortage, saying the need is more pressing than ever as Massachusetts emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one-third of his allocations would go to housing-related causes: $300 million for homeownership opportunities, $300 million to finance senior and veteran housing construction, $200 million to finance new housing for buyers with moderate incomes, and $200 million to help build more apartments.

“You’re not going to find a lot of people in the Legislature who don’t think we have a problem with housing, particularly in communities that were hit hardest by COVID,” Baker said.

Baker also wants to spend $900 million of the federal funds on various infrastructure projects, ranging from addressing water-and-sewer issues to improving aging dams to fixing up state parks facilities.

His economic development portion would set aside up to $350 million to help with downtowns and local business districts, and $100 million for cultural facilities and tourism sites. He would pump $240 million into a suite of job training programs, with the hopes of addressing a labor shortage that is vexing employers. And he would set aside $225 million for healthcare, mostly for addiction treatment and other behavioral services, with some money for financially-distressed hospitals.

Baker said he did not address transit or early childcare education because those needs already have dedicated funding streams coming from the ARPA bill.

Advertisement

He also did not heed the business community’s request to set aside money to help pay for the state’s huge unemployment insurance costs, which ballooned last year during the pandemic. Baker pointed to a recently-signed bill that spreads the hike in what’s called the solvency assessment over 20 years, to spread out $7 billion in unemployment payments tied to pandemic-related job losses. Businesses, even those without any layoffs in 2020, had been faced with an unexpected additional cost of as much as $1,300 per worker this year before that “fix” became law. Baker said there will be a “big sigh of relief” when employers get their new bills.

Baker said he has had “high level” discussions with legislative leaders about the proposal, at least making it clear the administration would put forth its own proposal for how the federal stimulus money should be spent.

“What I’m trying to do here is make a proposal that would get a bunch of stuff going that we believe needs to get going now,” Baker said. “Here are the things we think we should do to jump-start the economy.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.