Verve’s shares soar as Cambridge biotech makes its stock market debut

Verve Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech startup that wants to use gene editing to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, made a successful stock market debut Thursday, with its share price surging more than 60 percent.

Verve shares closed at $31.92, up 68 percent from the initial $19 offering. That offering was itself above the price of $16 to $18 that Verve had previously set. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VERV.

Verve sold more than 14 million shares in its IPO, raising nearly $267 million from investors enthusiastic about its novel approach to treating cardiovascular disease with the genome-editing tool CRISPR. The company wants to make gene-editing medicines that mimic genetic mutations that naturally prevent some people from developing high levels of LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides, or both.