Mansion stays, an app for marina reservations, and campfires on the go

Rent anything from a two-bedroom cottage to sprawling mansions in vax-friendly Vermont this summer. Manchester Village’s Wilburton Inn has reinvented itself as The Wilburton, a 30-acre hilltop estate with private vacation homes that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Rent the 1902 Wilburton Mansion — with its original Gilded Age furniture and paintings — and enjoy 11 bedrooms for family and friends and access to the commercial kitchen, solarium dining room, and awning-covered terrace. Or choose from the two- to eight-bedroom vacation homes or the 15-bedroom Battenkill Valley Mansion. All homes have kitchens, dining rooms, fire pits, and washer-dryers, and all but the Wilburton Mansion are pet friendly. Book for June and get the Vaxication special — show your vaccination cards and get the third night free. Visit July 16-19 for a Bridgerton-themed gathering with a formal lawn party, breakfast hosted by Lady Wilburton, garden tour, and costume contest. Starting rates $500 per night, based on availability. 802-362-2500, www.wilburtoninn.com

Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, R.I., is a 1790s Rhode Island salt marsh farm. David Lyon for The Boston Globe/file

Immerse yourself in a fairy tale

Advertisement

Meet Pinocchio, Goldilocks, and Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother at Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, R.I., this summer. The museum runs an interactive summer theatrical experience called Fairy Tale Farm from July 10 to Aug. 1, when you can explore an enchanted farm and meet your favorite fairy-tale characters. The immersive program aims to share what happened in each story line after “happily ever after.” You’ll meet Pinocchio, who’s trying out “adulting” for the first time; a princess-turned-Instagram celebrity; Goldilocks, who’s now engaged to Baby Bear; and a self-aware little piggy named Vincent. Grab a map and freely explore the farm, and enjoy the acoustic-pop music of Providence-based Briana White. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 for 4-17, free 3 and under; order tickets soon. Altered hours during the four-week program: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. www.coggeshallfarm.org

Advertisement

If you plan to travel by boat this year — using your own sailboat or motorboat — consider using the Dockwa app to book spots at marinas along your route. Handout

THERE

Marina reservations made easy

If you plan to travel by boat this year — using your own sailboat or motorboat — consider using the Dockwa app to book spots at marinas along your route. This handy app lets you locate, reserve, and pay for space at marinas without dealing with the old-school and cumbersome handwritten methods. Download the free app on your Android or Apple device, search for a boat slip or mooring at your destination, and then reserve and pay for your spot instantly. The app lists more than 865 marinas in the United States (from coast to coast, including the Great Lakes and inland waterways), Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. dockwa.com

Book Amtrak’s USA Rail Pass and take multi-segment train journeys anywhere in the United States. Handout

Travel the country by train

Book Amtrak’s USA Rail Pass and take multi-segment train journeys anywhere in the United States. The newly relaunched pass lets you take 10 travel segments in any 30-day period, choosing from more than 500 destinations. For instance, book a Boston to Seattle journey, which uses two segments, and you still have eight other available segments. Buy the pass on Amtrak’s website and then use the website or Amtrak app to arrange your itinerary. The handy app lets you access your ticket info, check your train status, and get boarding info before departure. The clock starts ticking on your 30-day window at the start of your first travel segment and you must use your pass within 120 days of purchasing. Seats booked using the USA Rail Pass work for coach class, which has wide, reclining seats, good legroom, and no middle seat; no upgrades to business class or private room accommodations. Take note: Book by June 22 for $299 per person to save $200 off the regular price (normally $499). amtrak.com/usarailpass

Advertisement

Camco’s Little Red Campfire portable propane fire comes in a compact 15-pound bundle. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A campfire on demand

Enjoy a campfire on the go, whether you’re hanging out at a beach, campground, or local park, adventuring in a fire-restricted region, or tailgating at a ski area come wintertime. Camco’s Little Red Campfire portable propane fire comes in a compact 15-pound bundle. It has an 11.25-inch base, an elevated tray with faux logs and a 9.5-inch ring burner, and a lid that clips onto the base and has a handle for easy carrying. Attach the 8-foot-long propane hose to a 20-pound propane tank or, for added portability, use Camco’s Campfire Propane Adapter (sold separately) and connect the hose to a 1-pound disposable propane canister. The campfire produces up to 65,000 BTUs of heat and has a regulator for adjusting flame height. Purchase the company’s Campfire Cook Top — a metal ring with unfolding legs — and place it over the fire for cooking. $229.99 campfire, $21 cook top. www.camco.net

Modular pouches for backpacks

Keep the gear in your backpack organized and dry with Hillsound’s PackStack Pro. These clever waterproof pouches mimic the shape of a backpack and come in two sizes, fitting 40- to 60-liter or 60- to 75-liter bags. Stack them inside your pack and use them to logically organize gear while eliminating dead space. They help you keep clothes, sleeping bags, and electronics dry, and isolate wet gear from everything else. Store cooking supplies, food, clothing, bedding, and gadgets in their respective bags and then just snatch the bag you need — a much better alternative to emptying individual items in search of one thing. The PackStack Pro is made with durable seam-sealed Cordura fabric, comes with a waterproof zipper, and has a handle on top. $29-$32. Available in August. www.hillsound.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK