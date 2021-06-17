A sake club comes to the Charles River Speedway, and Clover opens in Newtonville

Before opening, she’ll host pop-ups with Oddfellows Ice Cream Co ., Rebel Rebel , Tiger Mama , and more. She’ll also stage a monthly sake club at the South End’s Urban Grape and curate a sake lineup for the upcoming EBO & Co. grocery in East Boston.

Coming soon: Sake expert Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale plans a brick-and-mortar sake bar, The Koji Club , at Allston-Brighton’s Charles River Speedway marketplace (525 Western Ave.) this fall.

“I’m trying to normalize [sake] and break what could be an intimidating barrier by helping people talk about what it tastes like,” she told the Globe in August.

Clover Food Lab chickpea fritter and rosemary fries russ Mezikofsky

Clover Food Lab opens a new branch on Friday, July 9, at Newtonville’s TRIO apartments (845 Washington St.). Visit on July 9 and 10 for a “pay what you want” event, with proceeds going to a local nonprofit to support educators. Unique to this location: an espresso bar from George Howell coffee to pair with your chickpea fritters.

Openings: Madre Osteria has opened in Milton (88 Wharf St.), serving a Tuscan menu: bread tomato soup, wild boar pasta, codfish with garlic and tomato, with tables overlooking the Neponset River. Visit from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Executive chef Sam Cabral-Curtis comes from Somerville’s River Bar and Boston’s Back Bay Social Club.

Pop-ups: The South End’s Shore Leave (11 William E. Mullins Way) hosts a grown-up, pop-up summer camp throughout the summer. Sip from a camp-themed cocktail menu — bug juice, anyone? — and visit for campy events, from a karaoke night “talent show” to a kickoff orientation on Wednesday, June 23. Make a lanyard friendship bracelet and buy a camp T-shirt, which you can wear to snag free treats on future visits.

