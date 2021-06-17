A sake club comes to the Charles River Speedway, and Clover opens in Newtonville

Coming soon: Sake expert Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale plans a brick-and-mortar sake bar, The Koji Club, at Allston-Brighton’s Charles River Speedway marketplace (525 Western Ave.) this fall.
Before opening, she’ll host pop-ups with Oddfellows Ice Cream Co., Rebel Rebel, Tiger Mama, and more. She’ll also stage a monthly sake club at the South End’s Urban Grape and curate a sake lineup for the upcoming EBO & Co. grocery in East Boston.
“I’m trying to normalize [sake] and break what could be an intimidating barrier by helping people talk about what it tastes like,” she told the Globe in August.
Clover Food Lab opens a new branch on Friday, July 9, at Newtonville’s TRIO apartments (845 Washington St.). Visit on July 9 and 10 for a “pay what you want” event, with proceeds going to a local nonprofit to support educators. Unique to this location: an espresso bar from George Howell coffee to pair with your chickpea fritters.
Openings: Madre Osteria has opened in Milton (88 Wharf St.), serving a Tuscan menu: bread tomato soup, wild boar pasta, codfish with garlic and tomato, with tables overlooking the Neponset River. Visit from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Executive chef Sam Cabral-Curtis comes from Somerville’s River Bar and Boston’s Back Bay Social Club.
Pop-ups: The South End’s Shore Leave (11 William E. Mullins Way) hosts a grown-up, pop-up summer camp throughout the summer. Sip from a camp-themed cocktail menu — bug juice, anyone? — and visit for campy events, from a karaoke night “talent show” to a kickoff orientation on Wednesday, June 23. Make a lanyard friendship bracelet and buy a camp T-shirt, which you can wear to snag free treats on future visits.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.