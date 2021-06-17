Seltzerland, a hard seltzer festival, will bubble up in Massachusetts this July

Patrons will get the chance to taste over 30 hard seltzers — ranging from the basic Mike’s Hard Lemonade seltzers to the more exotic Bravazzi Hard Italian sodas — while munching on food-truck goodies and getting primo Instagram fodder in branded photo booths.

Seltzerland , a hard seltzer festival tour that brings its carbonated cornucopia to golf courses nationwide, is coming to the Rockland Golf Course on July 31.

Summer is about to get a little more bubbly.

Plus, swag, because of course there’s swag.

Seltzerland, hosted by New York City-based event planning company Cannonball Productions, has already taken a slate of cities by storm, and Boston is its last stop on the tour, following upcoming stops in Madison, Wisc., Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

But it seems the Bay State is especially passionate about the hard seltzer craze, with Massachusetts-based Wachusett Brewing Co., Boston Beer Co., and Night Shifting Brewing putting their own spin on the fizzy fad. The Truly brand of hard seltzer, made by Boston Beer Co., reached a market share of 28 percent as of April, MarketWatch reported.

General admission tickets, which run $39, get you the seltzer tasting, swag giveaways, and photo booth ops, plus a White Claw drawstring bag. A VIP ticket will cost you $59, but it gets you a Seltzerland tasting cup, a full can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and a complimentary food dish.

To ensure social distancing, tickets come with a time slot, which you can book with the rest of your “seltzer squad.” And masks are still required for all.









Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com