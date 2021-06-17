How to set boundaries when you’re overwhelmed by oversharers

Now that people are starting to gather again, I find that my time is completely taken up by people — including some I would barely consider acquaintances, let alone friends — wanting to talk things through for hours on end. I get it: We’re all dealing with a lot and trying to remember how to interact. Also, I have a warm face and demeanor and strike people as very open-hearted. But I find myself without scripts for setting boundaries with people I would never, ever have expected to unload on me. Should I hide out in a cave for six months?

S.B. / Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hours? Really? I do hope you’re exaggerating for rhetorical effect, if only for selfish reasons. Is this what I have to look forward to once I’m fully vaxxed? Yikes! Lucky for me I have a face like a snarky Vulcan.

Hide as much as you need and are able to, though under no circumstances in a cave! (According to the US Forest Service, “Never go caving alone: A caving group should include a minimum of four people and a maximum of eight” — perfect size for a really thoroughgoing encounter session, don’cha think?) It’s absolutely OK to make a very slow reentry. You don’t have to justify the reasons, not even to yourself. You don’t even have to understand your reasons. And when you are out and about, give yourself permission to be awkward and weirdly intense, just like everyone else.

To avoid conversational entrapment, don’t interrupt your activity when someone begins talking to you. Stay in motion. Watch some Law & Order reruns — any series will do — and note how the various witnesses, acquaintances of vic and perp, et cetera, continue to assiduously load trucks, file documents, or decorate wedding cakes while being questioned about vile crimes in their immediate social circle. That’s the Gingerbread Man “Can’t catch me!” energy you want to bring to the following script:

“Hey!” Vocally interrupt your interlocutor. Your tone should not suggest lack of caring, but that you have vital information to share, this minute!

“I can’t right now.” That’s it. That’s the vital information. And it’s true. Say it with conviction. No one will ask.

“But!” Really punch that transition.

“That is [insert vivid adjective or phrase].” Acknowledge whatever is being talked about: It’s wonderful, it’s a crying shame, it’s a travesty, it’s fantastic, at the very least it’s “really something.”

“And you absolutely [do/don’t] deserve it.” Acknowledge the person who is talking. This is what they really want, to be witnessed in their reaction. If they’re not talking about personal fortune, good or ill, “It makes sense that you’d feel that way about it” also works.

“We will talk later!” Again, true; you surely will, though perhaps not at the length your interlocutor hopes, nor about the current topic being discussed.

If you wind up trapped anyway, I’ll tell you a secret: You don’t have to really listen. Let that resting angel face do the work for you. Make vague phatic noises as required and free up your mental energy to review to-do lists or write fan fiction in your head.

Good luck!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.