Charlestown man pleads guilty to trafficking over 36 firearms in 2018 and 2019

A Charlestown man has pleaded guilty to gun trafficking charges for illegally reselling more than 36 firearms between 2018 and 2019 in Massachusetts, many to gang members and others prohibited from possessing them, the US Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Charles Baker, 45, appeared in US District Court in Boston on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of dealing in firearms without a license, prosecutors said in a statement.

Due to his previous conviction, Baker was prohibited from possessing firearms and did not have a federal license to sell them, the US Attorney’s office said