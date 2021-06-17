Charlestown man pleads guilty to trafficking over 36 firearms in 2018 and 2019

A Charlestown man has pleaded guilty to gun trafficking charges for illegally reselling more than 36 firearms between 2018 and 2019 in Massachusetts, many to gang members and others prohibited from possessing them, the US Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Charles Baker, 45, appeared in US District Court in Boston on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of dealing in firearms without a license, prosecutors said in a statement.
Due to his previous conviction, Baker was prohibited from possessing firearms and did not have a federal license to sell them, the US Attorney’s office said
From August 2018 to May 2019, he bought over three dozen firearms from a “straw purchaser” in New Hampshire. Baker resold those firearms to buyers in Massachusetts, who he negotiated with over text message, the US Attorney’s office said.
In August of 2020, Baker was arrested and charged. He was convicted on photographs showing he possessed multiple firearms that were later trafficked, according to the US Attorney’s office.
Baker’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26, and he faces up to five years in prison, the US Attorney’s office said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.