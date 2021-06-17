Child accidentally shoots themselves, dies in Maine

The shooting occurred in Temple, where the Franklin County sheriff’s office and State Police responded to a home on Forest Hill Road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

A child accidentally shot themselves and died Thursday at a home in rural Maine, according to law enforcement officials.

“After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, State Police believe the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Moss said in a statement.

Other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, Moss said.

The chief medical examiner’s office in Augusta will conduct an autopsy Friday, Moss said.

Temple is a small town in Franklin County, located about 40 miles west of Waterville.

No further information was released Thursday night.

