Dust cloud caused dimming of Betelgeuse star

By February 2020, the star’s brightness had fallen to 1.614 ± 0.008 magnitudes. The star’s typical magnitude falls between 0.1 and 1.0, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature, of which Dupree is a co-author. A higher magnitude number indicates a fainter object.

The dust was created when Betelgeuse ejected a large amount of of material that moved away from the star, cooled down, and then dimmed the star several months later, according to Andrea Dupree, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian.

A veil of dust caused the abrupt darkening of Betelgeuse, a star in the Orion constellation, in late 2019 and early 2020, according to new images captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

“These findings confirmed what we suspected about a year ago, in that Betelgeuse ejected a lot of material, the material eventually moved away from the star, cooled down and formed dust, which then dimmed the star several months later,” she said in an interview.

An image showing the dimming of Betelgeuse. ESO/M. Montargès et al.

Betelgeuse is a red supergiant star far larger than our sun, Dupree said, and is rapidly losing material. The material loss will lead the star’s core to eventually collapse, causing a supernova.

Dupree, who has studied Betelgeuse for 35 years, said the star looked “normal” through the Hubble space telescope in March and April 2019, but then later in the year researchers began to see gas emanating from the star.

“Suddenly in September, October and November ... we saw in the southern hemisphere of the star this massive gas coming out. It was dense, it was hot, [and] it was moving fast,” she said. “Then in December ... they found a dark shadow in the southern part of the star, which got worse in January, February, and went away by April.”

“It’s all really hanging together. It’s really kind of fun because we could see this develop in the surface of the star,” she continued. Further modeling added evidence that the dust came from the southern part of the star.

A star ejecting material that then dims its brightness is not an uncommon interstellar phenomenon, Dupree said. She cited the example of R Coronae Borealis stars, which eject large amounts of carbon. The carbon is ejected at a very high velocity and within a day, the star becomes “really dim” by a factor of 100 or more.

The other supergiant star that researchers have observed dimming because of ejected material is VY Canis Majoris, Dupree said.

