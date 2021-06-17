Former Boston police sergeant pleads guilty in overtime fraud case

Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A former Boston police sergeant pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday to embezzling more than $25,000 as part of a widespread investigation into overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, officials said.

O’Brien is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.

He collected the fraudulent overtime pay between December 2016 and February 2019 and was one of nine Boston officers arrested in September in connection with the scheme, which is alleged to have embezzled a total of more than $250,000, according to the statement. Four other officers were charged later.

Advertisement

Boston police received annual grant funding of more than $10,000 between 2015 and 2019 from the Departments of Justice and Transportation, according to the statement.

O’Brien submitted false overtime slips for hours he didn’t work for two types of overtime shifts at the evidence warehouse, prosecutors said.

So-called purge overtime shifts were focused on removing old, unneeded evidence from the warehouse and were supposed to take place on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m., prosecutors said. On those shifts, O’Brien routinely left work at 6 p.m. and sometimes earlier, and he signed false overtime slips for subordinates who also cut out early, according to the statement.

“Kiosk” shifts involved collecting and destroying prescription drugs held in kiosks in each of Boston’s police districts and were scheduled for one Saturday each month. On those shifts, O’Brien and other officers submitted overtime slips for eight and a half hours but often worked only three to four hours, prosecutors said.

For the embezzlement charge, O’Brien faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain. For the conspiracy charge, he faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.