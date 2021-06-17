Man, 29, charged in April fatal crash in Lawrence

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for his alleged role in an April crash in Lawrence that killed one woman and seriously injured four people, Essex County prosecutors said Thursday.

Pedro Nieves of Lawrence was allegedly behind the wheel of a gray 2006 Acura when it slammed into a black 2011 Honda Civic on Winthrop Avenue in Lawrence on April 29, killing 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez of Lawrence, the Honda’s passenger, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, was taken via med-flight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, Kimball said in a statement.