Masked men ransack Natick home, assault guest

A group of masked men ransacked a Natick home early Thursday, assaulting the 22-year-old man staying in the residence, police said.

Natick police responded to the Bacon Street residence at 4:07 a.m. Thursday after the man staying in the home called 911 to report he was the victim of an armed robbery, Lieutenant Cara Rossi, a Natick police spokeswoman, said in a statement. When police arrived they found the man “shaken up” but uninjured.

The man told police the masked men, one of whom he believed was carrying a gun, broke in while he was sleeping and ransacked the home before assaulting him and stealing several of his personal items. The men fled on foot, police said.