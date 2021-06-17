Masked men ransack Natick home, assault guest

A group of masked men ransacked a Natick home early Thursday, assaulting the 22-year-old man staying in the residence, police said.
Natick police responded to the Bacon Street residence at 4:07 a.m. Thursday after the man staying in the home called 911 to report he was the victim of an armed robbery, Lieutenant Cara Rossi, a Natick police spokeswoman, said in a statement. When police arrived they found the man “shaken up” but uninjured.
The man told police the masked men, one of whom he believed was carrying a gun, broke in while he was sleeping and ransacked the home before assaulting him and stealing several of his personal items. The men fled on foot, police said.
The victim told police the residence was a friend’s home, not his.
Natick and State Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspects, who police believe fled in a vehicle.
Police don’t think the robbery was random, and the incident remains under investigation, the statement said.
