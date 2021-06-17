More ducklings are saved

There was yet another case of ducklings falling into a storm drain recently. This time, it happened in Belmont on June 13. Luckily for the mama duck, members of the Belmont Fire Department were there to save the day. “No job too small,” the fire department tweeted . “We do it all.” The department shared photos from the rescue and posted a video of the ducklings being reunited with their mother.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SENDING THE WRONG MESSAGE

At 6:23 p.m. May 11, Wilmington police received a call from someone at the town’s senior center who reported that someone put “an obscenity” in the grassy area next to the high school parking lot. Police responded to the scene and found that the sign on the grass was supposed to say “HOPE” but the wind kept on blowing some letters over. Police reported the letters wouldn’t stay put, and the sign was removed.

SPOOFING HITS TOWN HALL

If you haven’t heard of spoofing before, chances are you’ve been on the receiving end of it at one point or another. It’s a technique used by scammers to disguise their identity by getting false information to show up on your phone’s caller ID to make it appear that you’re receiving a call from a local number, company, or government agency. If you answer the call, they’ll try to fool you into giving them your money or your personal information. The town of Rowley became one of the latest unwitting participants in this scam, as it appears some ne’er-do-well has been trying to trick people using phone numbers from Rowley Town Hall.

Town officials first became aware of the issue after a San Diego man received a call from the Rowley selectmen’s phone line and was left a voicemail stating that he’d been named in a lawsuit in the county of Rowley, New Mexico. Then Town Administrator Deborah Eagan’s office began receiving calls from people stating they had received calls from Town Hall, when, in fact, no such calls had been made. Rowley Police Chief Scott A. Dumas said the incidents are under investigation. Police are telling anyone who receives a suspicious call or voicemail from a Town Hall number to contact the police at 978-948-7644.

“Scammers often pose as a legitimate organization, but use threats or intimidation to obtain a quick payment,” Rowley police said in a press release. “No legitimate organization, including the Town of Rowley, would ever do this. If this happens, promptly hang up and report it to the Rowley Police Department. Past due notices from the Town of Rowley are always sent through mail.”

FOOD FIGHT

On April 10, Watertown police received a report that a two-family home on Mt. Auburn Street became a target for someone throwing food. According to police, the porch of the home was hit by eggs, tomatoes, and a container of melted ice cream. A home security camera captured footage of three suspects: two males wearing jeans and gray hooded sweatshirts, and a female with long brown hair and a dark gray sweatshirt. They were all wearing face coverings, police said.

UNWELCOME ETCHING

On April 13, a man told police in Watertown that he parked his 2011 Honda on Palfrey Street and mistakenly blocked a private driveway. When he later came out to move the vehicle, he found the words “Don’t park here” had been scratched into the car’s paint.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.