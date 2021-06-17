New England news in brief

A former Boston police sergeant pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday to embezzling more than $25,000 as part of a widespread investigation into overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, officials said. Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement. O’Brien is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28. He collected the fraudulent overtime pay between December 2016 and February 2019 and was one of nine Boston officers arrested in September in connection with the scheme, which is alleged to have embezzled a total of more than $250,000, according to the statement. Four other officers were charged later.

TYNGSBOROUGH

Indicted police officer placed on unpaid leave

A police officer facing federal firearms charges in connection with a gun shop he owns in the town has been placed on unpaid leave by the department, officials said Thursday. The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to place Patrolman Daniel Whitman, a 10-year veteran of the department, on unpaid leave as of Wednesday, according to a statement from Police Chief Richard D. Howe, who recommended the change in Whitman’s status. Whitman, 36, of Pelham, N.H., was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2019, according to the statement, which did not indicate why he had initially been sanctioned. Court records show that federal Homeland Security agents began investigating Whitman in February 2018. Howe recommended that Whitman be placed on unpaid leave after he was indicted on nine federal firearms charges, initiating what is likely to be a long legal process, and was ordered not to carry a gun, according to the statement. Whitman’s attorney, Oscar Cruz, declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

LAWRENCE

Man charged in fatal crash

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for his alleged role in an April crash that killed a woman and injured himself and three other people, the Essex district attorney’s office said. Pedro Nieves of Lawrence was allegedly behind the wheel of a gray 2006 Acura when it slammed into a black 2011 Honda Civic on Winthrop Avenue on April 29, killing 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez of Lawrence, the Honda’s passenger, the office said in a statement. The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, was taken via MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Nieves and his two passengers, a 31-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year old Methuen man, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. Nieves was to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday on charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and “other related charges,” the statement said.

HARTFORD

Fourth lawsuit filed over vintage plane crash

The family of a copilot killed in the crash of a World War II-era plane in 2019 in Connecticut is suing the foundation that hosted the air show. The civil suit by relatives of Michael Foster is the fourth that has been brought against the Massachusetts-based Collings Foundation, an educational group, after the deadly crash at the Bradley International Airport, the Hartford Courant reported on Wednesday. Foster was one of two pilots flying the four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people on board at a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019. The other pilot, Ernest “Mac” McCauley, reported a problem with one of the engines shortly after takeoff, and the plane crashed into a maintenance building and burst into flames after striking the runway lights during a landing attempt. Seven people were killed in the crash, including Foster, who was 71 at the time. The National Transportation Safety Board found pilot error probably caused the crash and cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor. The NTSB investigation found McCauley wrongly turned off an engine that was malfunctioning and deployed the plane’s landing gear too soon. In March 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration revoked the Collings Foundation’s permission to carry passengers aboard its World War II-era planes because of safety concerns stemming from the Bradley accident. Representatives of the Collings Foundation declined a request by the newspaper to comment on the new filing, citing ongoing litigation. (AP)