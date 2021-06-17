Seven things to know about the R.I. House Finance budget

No tax on the rich. Progressives had called for increasing the income tax rate on the state’s top wealthiest residents from 5.99 percent. to 8.99 percent on income over $475,000. But House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said it’s “very difficult” to raise taxes when the state has a budget surplus and a federal stimulus package of more then $1 billion.

The committee voted 12 to 3 to send the budget package to the full House for a vote next week. Here are seven things to know about the proposed budget:

PROVIDENCE — The House Finance Committee on Thursday night unveiled an $13.1 billion state budget that includes no new taxes on the rich but that does include a dedicated funding stream for affordable housing.

“There was support for it, but it was not widespread support,” Shekarchi said.

Federal officials have talked about taxing the rich, and he wanted to avoid the possibility of “double taxation” on Rhode Island residents, he said. Also, the tax hike could affect small businesses that are subchapter S corporations, he said.

“I want to keep us competitive with Massachusetts,” Shekarchi said. And he said he wants to see how Massachusetts voters decide on a 2022 ballot item that would increase would impose a 4 percent surtax on annual personal income above $1 million.

A dedicated funding stream for housing. The budget would fund affordable and workplace housing through an increase in the real estate conveyance tax on the portions of residential property sales of more than $800,000 (rather than the $700,000 level proposed by Governor Daniel J. McKee). The increase would produce about $2 million this year and $4 million a year after that, House Fiscal Adviser Sharon Reynolds Ferland said.

“This is a very serious problem,” Shekarchi said of the state’s housing crisis. “It’s not like a sexy problem.” But, he said, “This is a very real problem.”

The budget also would create a housing “czar” in Rhode Island Commerce. “This is an economic development issue,” Shekarchi said. “If you can’t find enough quality housing for your workforce, people won’t move here.”

No new tax on soda and other sugary drinks. Advocates had called for 1.5 cent-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks and powders to help make fruits and vegetable more affordable for people with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Shekarchi said the proposal met with opposition from representatives in communities along the Massachusetts and Connecticut borders.

“I think the soda tax was a bad way to do a good thing, which is to get SNAP recipients and everybody to eat more fruits and vegetables,” he said. “So we will look at that when we open up the federal money, to encourage people to eat more fruits and vegetables.”

The car tax phaseout will continue. The budget proposal will provide nearly $140 million to take the next step in the phaseout of the automobile excise tax – reimbursing cities and towns for the lost revenue.

Former House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, had championed the phaseout. And Shekarchi said, “That is extremely popular across the spectrum of progressives, moderates, conservatives, both Democrat and Republican in the House. We want to get rid of the car tax.”

No action on legalizing marijuana. McKee’s budget proposal called for legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But Shekarchi noted the Senate has its own proposal, and Representative Scott Slater, a Providence Democrat, recently introduced a third proposal.

“I have seen several different proposals that are very divergent, from the cultivators, from the dispensaries, from the different stakeholders,” Shekarchi said. “I want to be fair, and I don’t think I can get that done in this session. The priority of the House has always been and remains the budget, and about month ago the budget became an all day, all weekend, all week project.”

But marijuana legalization could be addressed in a potential fall session or next year’s legislative session, Shekarchi said. “I’m committed to roll up the sleeves and work hard on it over the summer,” he said.

A new “Pay For Success” program. House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, said the program recognizes that people who are chronically homeless “use a lot of state resources.” It would include a contract with a service provider that would provide services, such as housing, and the payments would be based on successful outcomes, he said.

The budget would provide $6 million over five years for the program, which had been proposed by Representative Liana M. Cassar, a Barrington Democrat.

More money for film tax credits. Shekarchi said the state usually provides $20 million a year for the film tax credit program but this year will provide another $10 million.

“There is no particular movie, but I hear there is a lot of buzz around there,” Shekarchi said. He said some reports have Disney or Netflix interested in coming to Rhode Island.

