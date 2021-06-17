State Police lieutenant hit by tractor-trailer was assisting truck driver at time of crash

The lieutenant was traveling in his unmarked cruiser when a tractor-trailer ahead of him pulled over into the breakdown lane after its tire began smoking. The lieutenant activated his blue lights and followed the tractor-trailer into the breakdown lane to “protect that truck and its driver and to render any assistance needed,” Procopio said.

The on-duty lieutenant, whose name has not been released by State Police, was struck by the tractor-trailer at 10:29 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, said David Procopio, State Police spokesman.

The State Police lieutenant who suffered arm and hand injuries when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on I-495 in Hopkinton on Wednesday had pulled over to assist another tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane when he was sideswiped by the vehicle, which kept driving following the crash, officials said.

Advertisement

As he exited his cruiser, he noticed the tractor-trailer that would later hit him rapidly approaching in the breakdown lane. The truck then suddenly attempted to pull into the right travel lane, and its cab was able to do so, Procopio said. The trailer did not clear the lieutenant, who was standing against the driver’s side door of his cruiser, and wound up side-swiping him.

The lieutenant was pushed into the passenger side of the cruiser by the trailer, which was traveling at “highway speed,” Procopio said.

A passerby and the driver of the pulled-over tractor-trailer offered assistance to the lieutenant, who made a radio transmission indicating he had been struck, Procopio said.

The lieutenant, who is the commander of the State Police Traffic Programs Section, has been released from the hospital and placed on injured leave, Procopio said.

State Police are still investigating why the tractor-trailer that struck the lieutenant was traveling in the breakdown lane, and continue to seek information from the public regarding the identity of the truck’s driver.

Advertisement

The truck is a Freightliner with a blue cab and white trailer, likely from between 1998 and 2001, Procopio said.

State Police are seeking information related to the identity of the driver of a tractor-trailer that side-swiped a lieutenant on I-495 on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.