This elementary school is the best-kept secret in Providence

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,333 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 27 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.4 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,723. There were 34 people in the hospital, and 603,482 residents were fully vaccinated.

It’s time to tell you some good news about Providence schools.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and strife over the state takeover has dominated the headlines over the last 16 months, the team at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School has been laser focused on building morale among faculty, students, and families.

And it’s working. Each year, the Rhode Island Department of Education surveys teachers, students, and parents on a wide range of issues, including school climate, expectations, and engagement. Mary E. Fogarty has shown double-digit improvements across the board, and is among the best in state for student-teacher relationships.

I asked Principal Courtney Monterecy to explain how the school has become such a success story.

Q: The culture and climate at Fogarty has changed dramatically over the last few years. What’s the biggest difference between 2018 and now?

Monterecy: Having the right people on our team, in front of our children, has made the biggest impact. Piece by piece, we have been able to grow our team with strong additions to our faculty. As a result of these efforts, classrooms are a happier place. Teachers feel professionally supported. Great teachers want to be surrounded by other great teachers. Students feel safe and cared for. Parents are happier now. It has had a ripple effect. But it took time. Author Todd Whitaker says, “If you don’t have great teachers, you don’t have a great school and nothing else is going to change that.” I believe that.

Q: One of the best stats in the recent SurveyWorks results is that 86 percent of students say there’s a positive energy in the school, which is better than the state average. What other positive outcomes are you seeing from that feedback?

Monterecy: This statistic made me prouder than any other item in our results. We are all in education because we want to make a difference. To get that overwhelmingly positive response from our students during a year with so much uncertainty is a testament to our team and the relationships they’ve built. One positive outcome: We’ve had minimal behavior incidents at school in recent years. We have put a huge emphasis on kindness and on building a “beloved community.”Let me share a quick story: This year we started an ice skating club. We bused students to The Providence Rink once a week, and put an invite out for any staff who were interested to join us.We had at least a dozen teachers on the ice with us every week. These teachers were coming down to skate, or just to watch, on their own time. They were helping lace up skates and hold our students’ hands as they stepped out on the ice for the first time ever. It was an experience that none of us will ever forget. We’re such a family.

Q: What’s your secret? What can other schools in Providence learn from you?

Monterecy: This isn’t really a secret, but I love my job. If you dread Mondays and live for Fridays, you’re doing it wrong. I also try to lead from the front. Every day I load buses, do lunch duties, and stay present and aware of all that is happening in my school community.Another non-secret about me: I believe in celebrating everything. I believe in the importance of celebrating each other, showing appreciation, and going over the top. We just sent our school nurse off on a long-term leave in March by faking an evacuation drill, getting the whole school outside on the blacktop, then setting off confetti cannons and showering her with gifts to wish her well and thank her for her amazing work this year during COVID, and to let her know how loved she is.I believe in unifying people toward the common goal of transforming Fogarty. You’ll notice every time we post about our school on social media, we use #FogartyPride. We put it on our T-shirts, we put it in our newsletters. It has become a part of us all.

Q: What’s your five-year goal for Fogarty?

Monterecy: In January 2019, we learned our school was the only Providence school to exit transformation status. Fogarty was now a 2-star school. We celebrated that win, but we’re keeping our eye on the prize. Two stars isn’t the end game, but it’s proof that what we’re doing is working. We’re on our way. In the next five years, I’d love to see Fogarty’s reading and math achievement start to reflect the amazing work being done in our classrooms. I’m working on bringing in increased opportunities for our students, in athletics and the arts. We have some work to do as we recover from the pandemic, but I know we have the right team for the job. #FogartyPride

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Podcast: Don’t miss the latest edition of Rhode Island Report, where Ed Fitzpatrick interviews Dr. Pablo Rodriguez about the work that must be done before the next pandemic. Read more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

⚓ Rhode Island is on track to be the first state in the nation to outfit all of its uniformed police officers and supervisors with body-worn cameras. Read more.

⚓ An animal sanctuary in Tiverton has been named one of five finalists in Land Rover’s Defender Above & Beyond Service Award event that recognizes nonprofits in seven categories, and gives winners a 2021 Land Rover Defender sport-utility vehicle customized to their needs. Read more.

⚓ The House Wednesday approved legislation that would prevent health insurers from instituting cost-sharing for services related to COVID-19 for as long as the state of emergency remains in effect. Read more

.⚓ As the US Senate’s most outspoken advocate on climate change, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has been expressing mounting frustration about slow movement on a bipartisan infrastructure package and climate measures. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Economy: While economists are becoming more concerned about the potential for prolonged high inflation, many still expect the price spikes are a temporary result of surging consumer spending — fueled in part by government stimulus money — causing short-term bottlenecks in supply chains. Read more.

⚓ Ocean: It sounds like a farfetched fish story, or a ludicrous movie script, but experts agree that it’s entirely possible that this lobsterman ended up in a whale’s mouth. Read more.

⚓ Politics: James Pindell breaks down the three issues that Democrats and Republicans actually agree on. Read more.

⚓ Food: The great lobster roll debate of 2021 continues with reader picks. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The House Finance Committee will unveil (and likely pass) a new state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their weekly press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ Governor McKee and Lieutenant Governor Matos will hold a community conversation on Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. on Rhode Island’s tourism and hospitality industry.

⚓ At 4 p.m., Venture Café Providence is hosting an in-person event with SeaAhead that will focus on the future on blue tech networking. You can register to attend here.

