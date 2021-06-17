Tyngsborough police officer facing federal gun charges put on unpaid leave

Whitman, 36, of Pelham, N.H., was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2019, according to the statement, which did not indicate why he had initially been sanctioned.

The Tyngsborough Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to place Patrolman Daniel Whitman, a 10-year veteran of the department, on unpaid leave as of Wednesday, according to a statement from Police Chief Richard D. Howe, who recommended the change in Whitman’s status.

A Tyngsborough police officer facing federal firearms charges in connection with a gun shop he owns in the town has been placed on unpaid leave by the department, officials said Thursday.

Court records show that federal Homeland Security agents began investigating Whitman and Lu in February 2018.

Whitman’s attorney, Oscar Cruz, declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Howe recommended that Whitman be placed on unpaid leave after he was indicted on nine federal firearms charges, initiating what is likely to be a long legal process, and was ordered not to carry a gun, according to the statement.

“The move to unpaid leave was recommended upon the advice and guidance of legal counsel and is consistent with the Tyngsborough Police Department’s collective bargaining agreement and general management rights,” the statement said.

Tyngsborough police and town officials reserve the right to terminate Whitman if he is shown to have broken the law, the statement said.

Whitman was charged in January along with his business associate, Bin Lu, 49, of Westford, of conspiracy to violate the National Firearms Act by making, possessing, and failing to register short-barreled rifles, as well as possessing a suppressor without the proper registration.

Prosecutors say Whitman owns Hitman Firearms LLC in Tyngsborough and Lu is an investor in and manager of the gun shop, which is licensed to buy, sell, transfer, and service guns but not him to manufacture them.

Whitman was released on $20,000 unsecured bond after his January appearance in federal court in Boston.

