Woman, 58, rescued from White Mountains after injuring arm

Holly Gahm, of Strafford, was hiking with her daughter around 10:30 a.m. when she slipped and fell about 1.3 miles from Wild River, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement. Gahm and her daughter were able to splint her arm after the fall, but the increasing pain and other side effects from the fall convinced Gahm to activate a personal locator beacon. She sent her daughter to the Wild River campground to seek assistance.

A 58-year-old New Hampshire woman was rescued Wednesday after she suffered a significant arm injury when she fell while hiking on the Moriah Brook Trail in the White Mountains National Forest, officials said.

Fish and Game Conservation officers were alerted to the incident around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told only that a personal locator beacon was giving off an “SOS” signal on the Moriah Brook Trail and the Wild River Campground host had told the US Forest Service he was dealing with a medical emergency and needed an ambulance.

Rescue personnel from New Hampshire and Maine, along with conservation officers, responded to a staging area near the campground, but due to the location’s remoteness, it took personnel more than an hour to arrive, the statement said.

Rescuers then entered the woods and were met by Gahm and her daughter, who had begun hiking out of the woods under their own power. The rescuers, along with Gahm and her daughter, arrived at the campground at 1:45 p.m., where Gahm was evaluated by ambulance staff and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

Gahm was an experienced hiker well prepared for the trek, the statement said, but rescue efforts were complicated by minimal cell phone and radio coverage, making communication difficult.

