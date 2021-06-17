Feeling lucky? Vaccine lottery odds will be much better than usual state lottery games

And here’s an even better play: The odds are even higher of winning the massive $300,000 educational grants being awarded to 12- to 17-year-olds.

Here’s another reason for you to get your coronavirus shots: The Massachusetts vaccine lottery unveiled earlier this week offers better odds to win $1 million than popular state lottery tickets.

People who are 18 and over who have been fully vaccinated are eligible to enter the VaxMillions Giveaway lottery. People can be eligible in up to five drawings, each for a $1 million prize, depending on how early they sign up.

Advertisement

A person’s chance of winning any individual drawing will be 1 in however many people have entered by that time, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s office said.

Currently, more than 3.8 million adults in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, according to federal data. So let’s say 3 million adults participate in the first drawing. A person’s chance of winning in the first drawing would be 1 in 3 million.

That’s long odds, for sure. But it’s far better than Powerball (1 in 11.7 million) or Mega Millions (1 in 12.6 million).

“The chances are the greatest of winning the lottery on the first drawing,” said Mark Glickman, senior lecturer in statistics at Harvard University. “If there’s a strategy to be invoked here, you should make sure to enter on the first drawing.”

If the state’s plan to spur vaccinations works, by the time the second drawing comes around, more people will have gotten shots and entered so your odds of winning will be somewhat lower. Let’s say on the second drawing another 500,000 people have entered. So your odds will be 1 in 3.5 million.

Bummer.

But wait, don’t forget, you are going to get multiple chances, up to five if you entered at the earliest opportunity. So that will increase your overall chance of winning a cool million.

Advertisement

For example, if the state has gone vaccine-crazy by the fifth drawing and 5 million people have somehow signed up, your chances on the fifth drawing would be 1 in 5 million.

But your overall chances throughout the sweepstakes would be somewhere north of 5 in 5 million (or 1 in 1 million) because you had five tries and your odds were better each time in the four earlier drawings that had fewer contestants, Glickman explained. (The exact odds would depend on how many people were added to the pool each time after the first drawing, he said.)

In this example, your overall odds after five drawings, better than 1 in a million, are about 12 times better than playing Mega Millions or Powerball.

Pro tip: Want to triple or quadruple your chances? Get friends or relatives vaccinated and sign them up.

Another sad way your chances could get better is if the residents of Massachusetts are so unenthusiastic about getting shots and winning a million dollars that loads of them don’t sign up.

Now let’s look at those educational grants, which offer young people dreaming of building a bright future $300,000. The odds are even better for them.

The state didn’t immediately have data on the number of fully vaccinated 12- to 17-year-olds in the state. But the UMass Donahue Institute estimates there are a total of 485,000 12- to 17-year-olds in the state.

Advertisement

Let’s say 50 percent of that group gets fully vaccinated and signs up for the first drawing. That means the odds of a single youth winning in the first drawing would be 1 in 242,500.

Not bad, particularly when you consider the Lottery’s “$100,000 Money Stacks” scratch ticket, where a player has a 1 in 2.5 million chance of winning $100,000.

And remember, if a youth signs up up early enough to be in multiple drawings, their overall chances of winning will improve just as they did in the example above for the million-dollar jackpots.

Of course, in the end, the odds of winning anything are very low. You’ve got a much better chance of being hit by lightning, for example, according to the National Weather Service. But officials are hoping that offering this prospect of easy riches will push the state’s already impressive vaccination coverage even higher.

The signup period begins July 1. The drawings will happen weekly beginning the week of July 26. For more details on the vaccine lottery, click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.