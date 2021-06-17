82 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, and 22,918 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

Another 22,918 coronavirus shots were administered, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the pandemic total to 663,048. The state also reported 3 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 17,593.

Massachusetts reported 82 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, while the seven-day average held steady at 72, the same as the day before.

The state is a national leader in vaccinations. Millions have gotten shots, and experts and public officials say they’re protecting people. Key coronavirus metrics have fallen to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

New state data showed that — for the third straight week — none of the state’s 351 cities and towns is considered high-risk for the virus.

The DPH said 2,121 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 115 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 35,976 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.48 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,376 people, bringing that total to 1,385,998.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.40 percent.

The department said the rate would be 0.53 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Wednesday, when 30,157 were reported. The new vaccinations brought the total administered in Massachusetts to 8,382,488.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.6 percent of the 9,455,880 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.

The total shots administered included 4,340,477 first shots and 3,774,724 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 267,287 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,042,011.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.