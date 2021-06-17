The US is deeply divided politically. But here are three big items both parties actually agree on

In an age of deep political divisions, here are some areas where there is common ground.

That said, there are three very big items that leaders in both parties do agree on. These are important areas to watch, not only because they can be places where Congress could pass something big, but because they have the potential to bring the country together, even just temporarily.

You’ve heard it before: America is divided. The list of divisions is long and obvious, and many experts fear the problem is getting worse, not better.

1. Regulating big tech

Want to know an issue that unites both Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ted Cruz? It’s their skepticism toward the power of big tech. Actually, for good measure, you can even throw in former president Donald Trump, who has long been critical of Amazon (thanks in large part to the newspaper owned by founder Jeff Bezos) and more recently social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, which have continued to ban him from their platforms.

Spurred by a general consensus that big tech companies are just too powerful in American life, there is actual action beginning to take place on Capitol Hill. Last week, very liberal Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline and very conservative Colorado Representative Ken Buck, who lead a key House committee on the issue, signed on to a series of bills. This bipartisan show of support suggests that these measures, many of which are aimed at anti-competitive policies from companies like Facebook and Amazon, could sail through Congress.

But in addition to that, there are a number of proposals in the Senate that would do much the same thing. Sure, these bills are a long way from becoming law. The legislative process is slow. Big tech lobbyists have flooded Washington. But some form of regulation looks like it is going to happen, and it will likely have buy-in from most members of both political parties when it does.

2. Containing China

Getting fairer trade deals out of China was a key campaign promise from Trump. Limiting Chinese influence around the globe was the main driver of President Biden’s first foreign trip this past week. From Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, to firebrands in the House, countering China is, as NBC News put it earlier this year, maybe one the last bipartisan positions left in Washington.

In Congress, there has already been action on a bill that would directly address America’s relationship with China. It was 2,400 pages and last week passed the Senate 68-32, a margin that is rarely seen on something so consequential.

If Republicans do take over either the House or Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, look for even more action on China from Washington. It is an area where almost everyone agrees.

3. Deficits don’t matter

Washington has been on a spending spree for a while. That might be fine coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, but neither Republicans nor Democrats have raised taxes to pay for it all. This means that the national debt today sits at around $28 trillion, which is about 110 percent of GDP, the highest in American history.

And no one really seems to care.

There is a bipartisan consensus that debt isn’t that big of a deal, especially with low-interest rates. This could soon change. The federal reserve suggested on Thursday that they could raise rates at least twice in the next two years. Further, issues like inflation could create a populist groundswell that some politicians might use to call for lowering spending. But as long as Democrats are going for the largest spending bills in American history and as long as big-spending Trump still leads the Republican Party, it is hard to see anyone really getting anywhere politically by pushing back on all the debt.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.