Boston’s biotech leaders needs to make smarter investments in area’s schools

Right now, Boston is “the hub of the biotech universe,” as the front-page headline of Scott Kirsner’s Innovation Economy column notes, but I wonder how long we will stay there without smarter investments in the humans local companies need to fill technical jobs.

Year after year, about 35 percent of the city’s budget goes to public education, and yet, year after year, local life science companies struggle to hire trained workers. More spending per K-12 pupil and more grants that send lab equipment to schools hasn’t solved this decades-old problem. To attract the next generation of innovators, we need to modernize biotech education in schools.