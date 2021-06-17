By boosting mid-sized cities, North Atlantic Rail would uplift millions

Re “A North Atlantic Rail network would support the economy, climate — and equity” (Opinion, June 14): The time has come indeed for our nation to step into the 21st century and make high-speed rail a reality, especially in New England and New York, home to 11 percent of the US population and responsible for 14 percent of gross domestic product.

Deepening the connections between and linkages among the mid-sized cities of New England and Downstate New York is what would reduce the overall cost and mobility constraints of the megaregion, enabling it to accelerate its sluggish job and population growth as well as relieve pressure on roads and housing stock. It also would provide a significant opportunity to those getting priced out of living in a large metro area and allow employers struggling to afford city-center rents to move to smaller cities while keeping access to larger cities and labor pools as needed.