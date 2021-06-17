10 observations from Patriots minicamp, day 3: Josh Uche has been a force; Cam Newton shines

▪ Mac Jones hit on just 11 of 20 throws, but there are caveats. The rookie was victimized by three drops, one possible completion was prevented by a cornerback hold ( D’Angelo Ross on Olszewski), and two incompletions were deep shots during a late two-minute drill. Jones’s best pass was a thread-the-needle end zone connection to Kristian Wilkerson . His final pass was picked off by safety Adrian Colbert .

▪ Cam Newton had his best day of camp, completing 17 of 21 passes during competitive periods. After some wobbly warmup throws, he delivered nice, tight spirals with good velocity. He threw mostly short and intermediate crisp balls. His lone real deep throw (to Gunner Olszewski ) was broken up by J.C Jackson .

Here are some observations from Wednesday’s Patriots practice — the last of three days of mandatory minicamp.

▪ Jarrett Stidham was 10 of 14, with most of his reps coming late. He was picked off by Justin Bethel on a sideline pass intended for Marvin Hall. Stidham hit Devin Ross with a deep pass that elicited a big reaction from Newton, who gave his fellow Auburn pal a flying body bump. Brian Hoyer was 2 of 3.

▪ Nelson Agholor had his ankle looked at by the medical staff and sat out the team drills.

▪ After a lethargic start to the session, an assistant bellowed, “We’re walking too much. We’re done walking!” The pace soon quickened.

▪ Christian Barmore tipped a Jones pass at the line of scrimmage. Not sure if Nick Saban felt a disturbance in the force on that one.

▪ Kyle Dugger had a breakup on a Newton pass intended for Matt LaCosse.

▪ Josh Uche has been an absolute terror off the edge this week and would have registered at least one sack (on Jones) for the third straight day. Davon Godchaux also had a sack (also on Jones).

▪ Owner Robert Kraft came up late in the day and had an extended chat with Belichick.

▪ It was a classic rock finish to the spring practices, with Ozzy Osbourne (“Crazy Train”), The Who (“Baba O’Riley”), Guns N’ Roses (“Welcome to the Jungle”), AC/DC (“For Those About to Rock”), Bon Jovi (“Livin’ on a Prayer”), and Bruce Springsteen (“Born to Run”) among the selections.

▪ The next full team workout will come next month at training camp.

