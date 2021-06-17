Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

North Macedonia is the first team to be eliminated from the European Championship. The North Macedonians lost two matches in Group C and will finish in fourth place in the group no matter the result of their final match against the Netherlands. The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 by beating Austria, 2-0. Both Austria and Ukraine have three points and North Macedonia zero. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia … Reacting to a bottle-snatching trend at the European Championship started by Cristiano Ronaldo , players on the 24 teams have been asked to stop removing strategically placed sponsor drinks from the news conference platforms, UEFA said … CONMEBOL says cases of people with COVID-19 at the Copa America in Brazil have risen to 65 from 53. Nineteen people are on the 10 tournament teams, and 46 are staffers and officials, according to the South American soccer body. There have been 5,458 tests so far. Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more than 493,000.

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary. Host Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost, 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt. ”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said before the match in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.” UEFA sent a video to the Danish federation featuring messages of support for Eriksen from the other 23 teams at the tournament, as well as the governing body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin , and the referees.

Tennis

Berrettini ousts Murray at Queen’s Club

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andy Murray with his booming serve in a 6-3, 6-3 victory at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in London to move into the quarterfinals. The Italian had 14 aces in the 85-minute match, saved all three break points he faced, and had just seven unforced errors. He held Murray to just one winner and twice broke serve in the first set. He won the first three games of the second to take command. The 34-year-old Murray, who’s been nursing a groin injury, beat France’s Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday in his first singles match in three months. He missed a chance to face British No. 1 Dan Evans in the quarterfinals. A five-time champion of this event, Murray was a wild-card entry. He also will play at Wimbledon in less than two weeks as a wild card. Evans reached the round of eight with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win against France’s Adrian Mannarino. In other matches Thursday, second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, 6-2, 6-3, and American Frances Tiafoe defeated qualifier Viktor Troicki of Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (3) … Ugo Humbert upset Alexander Zverev in the second round of the grass-court Halle Open in Germany to leave Andrey Rublev as the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Zverev hit 20 aces but it wasn’t enough as Humbert won, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-3. US player Sebastian Korda, the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, beat Kei Nishikori, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, to set up a quarterfinal against Humbert. Nikoloz Basilashvili won against Arthur Rinderknech, 6-2, 7-5, after saving two set points at 5-4 down in the second set. He will play South African Lloyd Harris, who beat qualifier Lukas Lacko, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

Advertisement

Track and field

Houlihan to compete at US trails

Banned runner Shelby Houlihan will be allowed to run at US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., while any appeals she files are pending. Houlihan, the American record holder at 1,500 and 5,000 meters, is on the start list for Friday’s preliminaries at both distances. Though those lists were initially produced before word of her four-year doping ban went public, USA Track and Field said there were no plans to take her off. Earlier this week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Houlihan’s four-year ban for testing positive for trace amounts of the performance enhancer nandrolone.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Former coach sues UConn

A former strength coach for UConn’s men’s basketball team sued the school, claiming his contract wasn’t renewed after he refused demands from coach Dan Hurley that he violate NCAA guidelines and school COVID-19 protocols. A hearing was held Thursday in Rockville Superior Court on a motion by the school to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former strength coach Sal Alosi. UConn’s attorneys argue the lawsuit, which was filed in December, is improper because Alosi has not exhausted the proper administrative channels to contest his ouster last summer. UConn spokesman Pat McKenna said there is “absolutely no truth” to Alosi’s allegations. “Beyond that we are unable to comment on this personnel matter,” he said … Two more people were arrested in the death of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis last year following the death of George Floyd, authorities said. A grand jury indicted Alijah Jones, 24, and Nakeyah Shields, 20, on charges of murder, five counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in the May 2020 killing of Chris Beaty, the Marion County prosecutor’s office said. A third person, Marcus Anderson, was charged with murder in Beaty’s death in December. Beaty, 38, was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis … The Chicago Bears submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium. Bears President and CEO and Ted Phillips announced that the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights. It’s about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.

Advertisement





Advertisement



