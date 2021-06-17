EMass baseball: Whitman-Hanson’s Tommy Marshall headlines Players of the Week

Aivan Cabral, St. Mary’s — The junior ace had some of his best stuff against Bishop Stang in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals, striking out 15 in a complete game shutout.

Justice Ciampa, Xaverian — A dramatic walkoff home run with two outs in the seventh inning from the senior handed the Hawks a 3-2 win over BC High in the Catholic Conference Tournament championship game. Ciampa finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Charlie Dickie, Weston — The freshman capped an incredible Dual County League Small Tournament run for the Wildcats by tossing a three-hitter in a 3-1 title game victory over Bedford. Weston entered the tournament with a 2-10 record before knocking off three of the top four seeds to capture the crown.