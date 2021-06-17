EMass baseball: Whitman-Hanson’s Tommy Marshall headlines Players of the Week

Aivan Cabral, St. Mary’s — The junior ace had some of his best stuff against Bishop Stang in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals, striking out 15 in a complete game shutout.
Justice Ciampa, Xaverian — A dramatic walkoff home run with two outs in the seventh inning from the senior handed the Hawks a 3-2 win over BC High in the Catholic Conference Tournament championship game. Ciampa finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Charlie Dickie, Weston — The freshman capped an incredible Dual County League Small Tournament run for the Wildcats by tossing a three-hitter in a 3-1 title game victory over Bedford. Weston entered the tournament with a 2-10 record before knocking off three of the top four seeds to capture the crown.
Angel Gonzalez, Lynn English — The Greater Boston League MVP proved what a dangerous dual threat he can be in the league championship game. In addition to knocking in a run with a triple, the senior struck out seven in a complete game performance during a 6-1 victory over Medford.
Tommy Marshall, Whitman-Hanson — The junior did it all in the semifinals of the Patriot Cup, striking out 12 while finishing 3 for 4 at the dish in a win over Duxbury. He added a two-run double Wednesday as the Panthers captured the league title against Plymouth South.
Shea Sprague, BC High — The Elon University-bound senior was dealing, striking out 13 without issuing a walk in a 2-0 shutout of No. 4 St. John’s Prep in the Catholic Conference semifinals.