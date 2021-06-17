For some high school tennis players, it’s decision time: Play in the USTA or MIAA tournament?

The United States Tennis Association is holding its New England Regionals this weekend in Springfield, and it is both a qualifying event for national competition and a college recruiting event. However, with the first round of the MIAA tennis tournament also taking place this weekend and the Tournament Management Committee’s refusal to waive the long-standing “bona fide” rule, some tennis players may have to decide and risk being unable to compete for their high school team for the remainder of their postseason.

As the Massachusetts high school sports postseason begins Friday — the first MIAA-sponsored tournaments since March 2020 — several of the state’s top tennis players have a difficult choice: play for their high school team, or play in a tournament they registered for before they knew a spring tournament was possible?

The bona fide rule was created to keep student-athletes from prioritizing club athletics over their high school team. Players may not miss a high school team practice for a club team practice, or a high school game, match, or meet for a club competition. Waivers of the rule may be sought in the regular season, and depending on what is missed, the waiver is either heard by the school itself or the MIAA. But come tournament time, the language is clear: “The MIAA will NOT accept any Bona Fide Team Member Waivers for missing any practice or game during MIAA post-season play.”

Teams are not allowed to adjust their practice schedule to avoid potential conflicts, something that may be difficult to monitor. Even if players attempted to play and practice in both events, the physical distance between events may preclude it.

In normal years, it is not an issue because the MIAA events conclude before the USTA tournament. But the spring high school season started late because of the pandemic, and the MIAA did not agree to hold state tournaments until mid-March.

“The whole thing could have been avoided with a little communication,” Duxbury boys tennis coach John Bunar said.

Bunar’s team will not be impacted, but he spoke up because he has been in the past.

“I think they needed input from the rank and file coaches and maybe even the kids,” said the 32-year coach. “We know of the conflicts, and we could have informed them of the dates.”

MIAA director of communications Tara Bennett said coaches did have the opportunity to inform the appropriate decision makers of the potential conflict, given that both the tennis and tournament committees are made up of school principals and athletic directors.

During a June 3 Tournament Management Committee meeting, Wellesley athletic director John Brown brought up the tournament conflict and asked for a waiver of the bona fide rule for tennis this spring, but committee chair Jim O’Leary said the MIAA Board of Directors had already addressed the issue and it would remain in place. Temporarily waiving the rule was also discussed in March 2020, when it was thought pandemic shutdowns would lift in time to allow for a late spring sports season, but was tabled.

This is not the first time that the bona fide rule has led to controversy. The rule’s adoption for the 1986-1987 school year, after an initial rejection in 1985, was a hot button issue. Challenged by the swimming community from the outset, it went as far as being addressed by the State House, with a state senator from Bedford even proposing that Olympic sports – swimming, gymnastics, and tennis, among others – be taken out of MIAA control due to regulations like the bona fide rule.

That didn’t happen, and the rule has been enforced in some memorable ways over the last 35 years. In 2004, Cory Quirk, then a Catholic Memorial star, was held out of the baseball season after missing tryouts and practices to play in the USA Hockey national championships. In 2012, Gardner had a swimming sectional title stripped after it was alleged that swimmers skipped high school practices for club events.

Individual sports cause the most conflict with the bona fide rule because college recruiting in those sports are more frequently done within the club circuit, and tennis is no exception. Bunar points to the recruiting opportunities that the USTA Regionals provide as ones that cannot be missed if a tennis player wants to play in college.

“This is a very important event,” said Bunar. “It sets up players for their future. It advances players to nationals, and college coaches are there. It’s an educationally important event.”