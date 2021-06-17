Hong Kong raids newspaper offices, arrests editor, executives under security law

The five executives were taken from their homes by officers from the Hong Kong police's national security unit, and arrested for "collusion with a foreign country." Police in a statement said they also searched their homes and have detained the five for further investigation.

The early morning operation underscored the lengths that authorities will go to shut down any remaining space for dissent in Hong Kong - including silencing critics in the media though freedom of the press is meant to be guaranteed under the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested five Apple Daily executives, including its chief executive and chief editor, under the national security law and raided the offices of the pro-democracy tabloid.

Advertisement

In a separate statement, police said they "conducted a search operation at a media company" with a warrant under powers granted by the new national security law, which allows officers to search and seize even journalistic materials. An Apple Daily live stream of the raid showed dozens of police cars surrounding the media outlet's premises and officers entering the building, taking away boxes of documents.

Collusion with foreign powers is one of the four broadly worded crimes under the national security law, and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Other articles in the law since it passed last June have significantly eroded basic freedoms in Hong Kong, removing protections for journalistic activities. Shortly after the national security law passed, the New York Times announced it would move part of its offices to Seoul from Hong Kong, the base of its Asia operations, over press freedom concerns.

This is the second time Apple Daily, founded and owned by media tycoon Jimmy Lai, has been raided since the security law came into force. Lai was arrested under the security law and a litany of other charges including his role in peaceful protests, and has been detained since last December. The 73-year-old is one of the most prominent critics of the Chinese Communist Party and a longtime supporter of the pro-democracy movement. He made his millions in the garment industry before founding Apple Daily and its parent company, Next Digital.

Advertisement

With street protests crushed and prominent activists arrested, Apple Daily has emerged as one of the last avenues for the pro-democracy aspirations of Hong Kong's people, who rush to buy copies of the newspaper on significant anniversaries of the protest movement. Simply reading the paper publicly or buying Next Digital shares have become acts of protest.

Before the Thursday sweep, Hong Kong police have arrested 109 people under the national security law and prosecuted 62 of them, according to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua.