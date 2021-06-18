The Big To-Do: The Bulger brothers up close, Kevin Hart gets dramatic, plus more great lobster rolls

FILM: The widowed father of a newborn turns to blogging, “charting his grief and the baby’s growth,” and the eventual result is a movie, “Fatherhood,” that earns 3 stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr. The “slick but moving and sometimes funny account of the struggles of single dadhood” has a somewhat unexpected star: Kevin Hart, who “turns the bug-eyed comic exasperation that has brought him success into something more resonant than schtick.”

Welcome back to The Big To-Do. Juneteenth celebrations were in the works long before the anniversary of the emancipation from slavery in the United States became the first new federal holiday in 35 years, but the official designation is sure to make Saturday’s festivities even more festive. Sunday is Father’s Day as well as the summer solstice, and the forecast looks sunny. Weekends are back, baby!

“Rock critics hate them. A lot of people don’t even seem to know about them,” Burr says of the rock band Sparks, a.k.a. brothers Ron and Russell Mael. “But those who love Sparks really, really love Sparks.” The 3½-star documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” directed by Edgar Wright (“Sean of the Dead”), makes the case, complete with a slew of celebrity cameos, “and the band is lucky to have such an exuberant movie stylist tell their story.”

The “middle-drawer Pixar” production “Luca” is the story of “two young fish-friends’ shared dreams of escape” from life in the sea off the Italian Riviera. Enrico Casarosa creates “a fondly remembered and beautifully rendered 1950s neverland,” Burr writes in a 2½-star review. “The moral lessons ... are tidy and shopworn, fresh to young audiences but lacking the jolts of originality that make classic Pixar films an all-ages proposition.”

A sequel of sorts to 2020′s “Tommaso,” the “much more aggressively surreal” “Siberia” is a 2½-star effort starring Willem Dafoe as a “semi-legendary cult director” who bears a strong resemblance to director and cowriter Abel Ferrara. Writes Burr, “Ferrara has been fashioning politically incorrect imagery since before the phrase was coined, and, nearing 70, he’s not about to stop now.”

Brendan J. Byrne’s “My Name Is Bulger” originated as the story of Bill, the longtime Massachusetts Senate president, and soon grew to encompass his brother Whitey. “The documentary moves right along, packing a lot into slightly more than 90 minutes,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. “[T]he most remarkable thing ... is the degree of cooperation Byrne got from the Bulger family.”

Among the entries in the Nantucket Film Festival is Sally Aitken’s “Playing with Sharks,” which focuses on Australian conservationist Valerie Taylor. She and her late husband worked with Steven Spielberg on “Jaws,” which they came to regret when “what they expected to be a blip of a B-movie proved to be a cultural event,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. “Since then ... Taylor has worked tirelessly for the preservation of sharks.”

JUNETEENTH FILM FESTIVAL: The Globe’s Juneteenth Film Festival 2021 celebrates the holiday by shining a light on films and filmmakers telling stories of Black imagination, strength, and liberation. The final selection is “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, which Burr called “a big, conventional Hollywood bio-pic except for the parts that aren’t conventional at all.” Sign up for Monday’s discussion here.

TV: Ten episodes in, “Physical” is still finding its way, but Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert is all in on the “compelling new 1980s-set series.” As a wife and mother whose involvement in aerobics represents “a chance for her to find financial and business-world empowerment,” Rose Byrne “is, not surprisingly, excellent throughout, managing to make Sheila hateful, amusingly catty, and yet somehow someone you can sympathize with.”

“Physical” is “the most recent addition to the list of empowerment-centric series” that also includes “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” “We Are Lady Parts,” “Made for Love,” “Girls5eva,” and “Hacks.” Writes Gilbert, “Each of these shows, joining the likes of ‘Fleabag,’ ‘Shrill,’ ‘Insecure,’ and ‘GLOW,’ features a heroine finding her way out from under a suffocating situation.”

At 15, Trinitee Stokes has already starred in “K.C. Undercover” and “Mixed-ish” and published a book, and she’s about to enroll at Emerson College as the school’s youngest student ever. “I want to learn. I’m a learner,” Stokes, who used the pandemic lull to double up on high school classes, tells Globe correspondent Dana Gerber. Emerson, she says, is “really a school for people who want to do the work.”

The broadcast networks’ race to the bottom is nothing new, but the contrast with the originality of the streaming services’ content has an Ask Matthew reader pleading, “Can’t you write about the free stuff?” In short, no — but Gilbert has his usual great suggestion: “subscribe to a streamer for a month or two, watch the original content for $10-$20, then switch to another service. Binge, cancel, repeat.”

MUSIC: “The BSO is back, just the way you left it,” writes the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna, who finds the 2021-22 schedule fitting for an orchestra that “seems content to throw its arms around the past and pay a few requisite courtesies to the future.” Granted, new president and CEO Gail Samuel hasn’t arrived, but “for those who were wondering what changes may have been triggered amid the events of the past year ... it feels as if nothing happened since the day Symphony Hall shuttered.”

Pandemic-battered venue ONCE Somerville is not forgotten and, it turns out, not gone — it’s mounting a series of outdoor shows while owner JJ Gonson searches for a permanent indoor location. “We’re definitely trying to keep the ONCE vibe alive,” booker Alex Pickert tells Madonna. “It’s still the wacky, wild stuff that we had at the club, but now we only have two days a week for three months.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. In the latest installment, a newlywed navigates life as a stepmom. Listen here.

David Driskell's "Self-Portrait," 1953. Luc Demers/Estate of David C. Driskell/DC Moore Gallery, New York

VISUAL ART: The Portland Museum of Art show “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History” shines a light on a seminal figure whose “work as a scholar tended to overshadow his art career,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. The exhibition is posthumous, “a heartbreaking end for an iconic figure who gave so many important Black artists, curators, and scholars their start.”

With “My Heart’s in a Whirl,” artist Samantha Nye brings “flashy, campy, and over the top” to the MFA. “As a queer artist breaking open stereotypes of desirability, Nye is subverting — queering — the dominant culture,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. Styled as “a glitzy nightclub installation,” the exhibition “throws in the air notions of beauty, class, and who deserves attention.”

Louise Brooks in a mile-long string of pearls. Vivien Leigh canoodling with Clark Gable. Buster Keaton. Barbra Streisand. The images in the Kobal Foundation Collection, recently acquired by Dartmouth’s Hood Museum of Art, “include some of the most beautiful photographs of some of the most beautiful faces of the 20th century,” writes Feeney. Check out the museum website and pencil in a 2022 trip to Hanover to see a planned exhibition.

The juried show “some assembly required” marks the return of the Boston LGBTQIA+ Artist Alliance and “contends with domestic dissonance and the hard work to claim identity,” writes McQuaid. The curators “discovered many submissions dealt with isolation, intimacy, and longing in quarantine.” At Distillery Gallery in South Boston.

FOOD & DINING: If you don’t make it to Slade’s Bar & Grill by the end of Roxbury Restaurant Week on Saturday, not to worry — the 86-year-old business isn’t going anywhere. “Slade’s has such a legacy,” Britney Kyle Papile, who owns the place with her father, retired Celtics exec Leo Papile, tells the Globe’s Devra First. “It has an African American Cheers-type vibe.” And, reports First, “gargantuan, fried crisp and juicy” wings. Yes, please.

As expected, readers eager to add their favorites answered the survey and flooded the comments of last week’s story about the best lobster rolls in New England. “To those who got their claws out because we ignored their favorite spot: Nah, we didn’t miss it,” Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright write in a follow-up as loaded with suggestions as a good roll is with lobster meat. “[W]e just didn’t love it as much as you do.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. This week, for Father’s Day, readers offer their dads’ best advice. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Katori Hall, winner of this year's Pulitzer Prize for drama for "The Hot Wing King," is also the showrunner for the Starz TV series "P-Valley." MARIDELIS MORALES ROSADO/NYT

THEATER: This year’s Pulitzer Prize in drama went to “The Hot Wing King” by Katori Hall, “making Hall the third Black female playwright in the last five years to receive that most prestigious of awards,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. He surveys the scene and finds “Black women playwrights are bringing their talents, perspective, experiences, and dramatic imaginations to bear on racial inequality and a wide range of other subject matter.”

“Given the circumstances of the past year-plus, it’s fitting that a central theme of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ is the human need to communicate and connect,” writes Aucoin. Gloucester Stage Company’s “outstanding” outdoor production stars Celeste Oliva as the advice columnist behind “Dear Sugar,” who “makes no secret of the fact that she is struggling to make sense of her life.”

BOOKS: A mystery novel about a mystery novelist, Laura Lippman’s “Dream Girl” finds its protagonist, Gerry Andersen, “sitting relatively pretty” before “a creepy mystery — all the more chilling for being drawn from one of Gerry’s own fictional worlds — intrudes ever so rudely into his life,” writes Globe reviewer Daneet Steffens. Lippman “deftly combines her novel’s horror tropes with crime-fiction comic stylings.”

LOOK AGAIN: One of the most entertaining events on the Boston summer calendar is back, but (say it with me) in a slightly different form. Celebration of Summer: Donna Summer Disco Party returns on Thursday, June 24, without the traditional roller skating — and world-class people-watching — on City Hall Plaza. This year’s bash in honor of the Queen of Disco’s birthday is in Copley Square. See you there!