Old series’ staying power can be seen on streaming services

All the recent talk about “Friends” after the meh reunion special on HBO Max makes me think about “Seinfeld,” the superior “NBC Must See” sitcom rooted in the 1990s.

Netflix reportedly paid more than $500 million for the international rights to all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld." Pictured: Castmates Michael Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jason Alexander in 1997.

The show is leaving Hulu on June 23, after Netflix reportedly paid more than $500 million for the international rights to all 180 episodes. It’s truly amazing how important old series such as “Seinfeld” have become to streaming services; a lot of subscribers are invested more in a streamer’s library holdings than in its original series.

Don’t go looking for “Seinfeld” on Netflix on June 24, by the way. The streaming service, which lost both “Friends” and “The Office” recently, is not going to make the series available until the fall. Will Netflix try to attract a bit of attention when it launches the comedy? We’ll see. But in the meantime, no “Sein” for you.

