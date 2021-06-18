Hiring remains slow in Massachusetts; state added only 9,200 jobs in May

Massachusetts employers added 9,200 jobs in May, state labor officials said Friday, a smaller gain than the month prior and a sign that businesses are still struggling to find workers.

The speed of job recovery in Massachusetts, which lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions on May 29, trails national figures. US employers added 559,000 jobs in May, which was an increase from the previous month.

The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 6.1 percent last month compared to a revised rate of 6.4 percent in April. Although the jobless rate is trending downward, that number is higher than the national average, which fell to 5.8 percent last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.