So you can’t get an Uber or Lyft. Now what?

“I’ll be leaving here around 3 a.m., and there’ll be people still outside waiting for Ubers,” said Moylan, who has been driving half of his employees home at night due to the long waits.

Some bars, like Biddy Early’s in Boston, have started doing their last call 15 to 30 minutes earlier than usual, knowing patrons are going to have a hard time finding a ride home. Manager Darragh Moylan says this has been a consistent problem as of late.

As Boston reopens and we all venture back out to our favorite watering holes and restaurants, home can feel a million miles away — especially when you’re sitting on the curb after midnight, waiting for a Lyft or Uber driver.

Advertisement

Hailing a ride in the city after hours is nearly impossible, with Boston being one of the worst cities in the US in terms of wait times for a ride. Thus begging the question: How should you get home?

Here’s a trusty list of alternatives for the next time you’re in a pinch.

1. Lace up those bad boys

How far is too far to walk with no ride in sight? Now, I’m not advocating for everyone to just start hitching it back home, especially if you’re alone. But if it’s a group of you in the North End, say, and you’re looking to make it to Back Bay, well hey, that’s only about 2 miles.

Plus you could stop at Bova’s 24-hour bakery and get a lobster tail to share on your 40-minute walk — which isn’t that bad when you consider it might take just as long (if not longer) to hail a ride on one of these apps.

Now, if you live in East Boston, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

2. Bluebikes to the rescue

The 2021 Pride edition of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Bluebikes is displayed at Paul Revere Landing Park in Boston on May 24. Billie Weiss/Blue Cross Blue Shield

So what do you do if you’re alone? Or if your home is farther from Downtown in Somerville or Dorchester? It feels like you have no options as both Lyft and Uber are giving you nothing but NO DRIVERS AVAILABLE. And then you see it. Ten-plus shiny Bluebikes sitting there, just waiting for you to unlock their potential.

Advertisement

If you’re like Em Hadfield, a 24-year-old from Somerville, the Bluebikes scattered around Boston — some 400 stations comprising 4,000 bikes — have been a godsend of sorts. After spending the night on Newbury Street celebrating her sister’s graduation in May, she was left with no other options to get home. Hadfield had to check two bike stations, but she finally found a set of wheels and proceeded to ride up to Winter Hill declaring that “it was not what I wanted to do with my evening.”

A true urbanite, however, will already be thinking about purchasing their own bicycle to weave in and out of the city. Cheap options exist on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and with a good lock, a bicycle can open up a slew of opportunities to explore the city late at night.

Now, if you live in East Boston, you’re still out of luck.

3. Do you remember those ancient things called taxis?

Taxi cabs on Atlantic Avenue by the bus terminal at South Station. (David L. Ryan Globe staff photo) Globe staff photo David L. Ryan

Yes! They still exist, and you can order one practically at any time, though just like Uber and Lyft, the demand has been high as the city returns back to “normal.” Still, taxis are a great alternative, and in doing so you are also supporting what is most likely a local/small business.

“People are very anxious to get out and get moving. However, the entire service industry itself is not up to speed just yet,” said Joe Litvack, the treasurer of Independent Taxi Operators Association, a taxi service that’s been around since 1924. “There’s been an uptick––we’re open at night and we take as many calls as possible. Some nights are better than others, but we do get to everybody,” said Litvack.

Advertisement

Though there may be a wait, Litvack stressed that if you need a ride, Independent Taxi is a good option, and at around $3.20 per mile for the metered rate, it may be cheaper than some of the ride-hailing services. There are other taxi services out there that can get you home too, such as Boston Cab Dispatch or Boston Taxis and Vans.

Now, if you live in East Boston, you’re actually in luck!

4. Ye Olde Reliable MBTA

The MBTA Park Street station. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Red, Blue, Orange, Green, and Silver Lines can be a beacon of hope if you make it to the subway or bus station before 1 a.m., which is around the time when all of them stop running. All of these are great and cheap options — $2.40 for the subway and $1.70 for the bus — to get you back to your abode, or at least closer.

They run through nearly every neighborhood in Boston, are often air conditioned (an essential during the hot, sweaty nights that are upon us), and are reasonably quick. The only burden is their early cutoff, as Boston has yet to realize its potential for an active nightlife, unlike New York City, for example, which has nearly 24-hour subway service.

Advertisement

And yes, if you live in Eastie you’ve actually fared better than most, as you get to ride the sleek and elusive Blue Line.

Jakob Menendez can be reached at jakob.menendez@globe.com.