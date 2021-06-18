Hilaria Baldwin acknowledges ‘mistakes along the way’ in new podcast with husband Alec Baldwin

“We all make mistakes along the way,” said Hilaria, who was born in Boston and attended The Cambridge School of Weston. “We’re all imperfect. But we’re also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right. Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles, and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn.”

The podcast, cohosted with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, aims to interview “incredible people” and discuss mental health. In the first episode, in which the pair interview actor Leslie Jordan, the introduction seemed to include a subtle remark from Hilaria regarding her cultural appropriation scandal.

Six months after facing a wave of controversy over allegations that she misrepresented her Spanish heritage , author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin took to her new podcast, “What’s One More?” to acknowledge her past wrongdoing.

In December, a viral tweet alleged that Baldwin did not have a Spanish accent, though she often spoke with one in interviews. In one ”Today” show segment that resurfaced, Baldwin seems to forget the English word for cucumber.

Advertisement

Soon after, Baldwin said in an Instagram post that she was born in Boston, grew up splitting her time between family in Massachusetts and Spain, and was raised bilingual. She attributed her Spanish accent to her tendency to “mix the two” languages when she is upset, and added that “ethnically, I’m a mix of many, many, many things.”

“I understand that my story is a little different,” the Instagram caption said. “But it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

But these details were contested. In April 2020, Baldwin said in a podcast that she moved to the United States to attend New York University at the age of 19. However, The Cambridge School of Weston lists her among their famous alumni, noting that she graduated in 2002. One person on social media posted unearthed pictures of her in the high school’s yearbook.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported in December that Baldwin and her family lived in a $4 million Beacon Hill house on Pinckney Street from the time she was 3, that she went by the name Hillary Hayward-Thomas at her high school, and that a neighbor said she “certainly didn’t speak with a Spanish accent” at the time.

In the December Instagram video, Baldwin said her legal name was Hillary, but that most of her family calls her Hilaria and she will “respond to both.”

Her podcast is the first mention of the controversy since February 2021, when she posted a picture on Instagram of herself, her husband, and five of their six children.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” she wrote. “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”

Globe correspondent Diti Kohli contributed reporting.

Advertisement

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com