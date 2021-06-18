Blind date: ‘I went through the classic Zoom routine of trying to unmute myself’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: Reading, art, playing musical instruments

HER PERFECT MATE: Eddie Redmayne as a teacher

BEN G.: 24 / economic consultant

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Discussing US health care

HIS INTERESTS: Quiet reading time

4:30 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BOSTON AND BROOKLINE

FIRST CHAPTER

Allison I took a nap so I wouldn’t be a total zombie on the call.

Ben I consulted my roommate on possible Zoom backgrounds.

Allison It was a relief to have it over Zoom because it felt like a lot less pressure.

Advertisement

Ben Zoom is a strange format for a date. I suppose the commute was shorter, but I think it’s nicer to meet people in person.

Allison We logged in at almost the exact same time. I thought he had a nice smile.

Ben She seemed friendly. I went through the classic Zoom routine of trying to unmute myself.

BETWEEN THE LINES

Allison I had a specific time I needed the date to be over so that I could get to work, so that got us talking about our jobs.

Ben She’s a pediatric nurse and filled out the application during [a break] of a night shift.

Allison He’s a true Boston native in that he grew up here, went to school at Harvard, and now lives in the area. We talked about how bad the food apparently is at Harvard, which was shocking to me, like how does THE Harvard University not have Michelin star-level food?

Ben I got some noodles and dumplings from Gourmet Dumpling House. The dumplings were excellent as always.

Allison I got a chickpea and fava plate from Tatte, along with a brownie and a hot London fog [tea latte]. Everything was delicious.

Advertisement

Ben We both like to read, and appreciate a 9 p.m. bedtime.

Allison We spent a solid 50 percent of our time talking about books. Started out with Harry Potter, then we got into our favorite books.

Ben We discovered that we’re both in the middle of a Harry Potter reread. Allison’s favorite book is number 5, whereas I’m more of a Goblet of Fire guy.

Allison It was really nice to talk to someone who also reads classic literature for fun. I was pretty excited when he disclosed that he’s read the Iliad and the Odyssey, and that we agree that the Odyssey is far, far superior. I said that I really enjoyed Crime and Punishment, and when he asked me why, I said that I just generally gravitate toward darker stories with a lot of sadness and suffering. Probably not the best thing to say to someone you’ve just met.

Ben I felt pretty comfortable the whole time. Allison was warm, upbeat, and easy to talk to.

SOLID REVIEWS

Allison We had to end it after just an hour because I needed to go to work. I think we probably could’ve found more things to talk about if there hadn’t been that time crunch.

Ben Allison had to go to work, so we knew pretty much the entire time when it was going to end. I told her I had a good time and thanked her for the book recommendations.

Advertisement

SECOND DATE?

Allison Maybe! I’d be open to it and we did exchange numbers.

Ben I’d be open to it, if she wanted to.

POST-MORTEM

Allison / A

Ben / A



