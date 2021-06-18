Five things to do, June 21-27

Quinta Brunson, who starred in HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show, has a new book out, and who better to talk with her about it than another comedy star. Check out She Memes Well: A Virtual Conversation with Quinta Brunson & Nick Kroll. Tickets are $35 and include a signed copy of the book. 7 p.m. Register at brooklinebooksmith.com/events.

Thursday

Redefining the Runway

Tasked with displaying a new Louis Vuitton collection during the pandemic, an artistic director for the fashion house and a choreographer joined forces to create a stunning film instead of a runway show. Join them virtually in The Artist’s Voice: Virgil Abloh with Josh Johnson from the Institute of Contemporary Art. Tickets are free; $5 donation suggested. Register — required for the 7:30 talk — and watch the film at icaboston.org.

Thursday

A Painter’s Painter

He inspired the likes of Jackson Pollock, but you may have never heard of him. New Bedford native Albert Pinkham Ryder’s paintings were last exhibited in the Smithsonian American Art Museum in 1990. Now, the New Bedford Whaling Museum collects 26 of his masterpieces in A Wild Note of Longing. On display through October; purchase timed museum admission, $19 per adult, at whalingmuseum.org.

Saturday

Open Air Art

Stroll along the Mystic River at Dugger Park and peruse sterling gemstone jewelry, pottery, mosaics, and more for sale at West Medford Open Studios. Over 70 artists will set up their wares for the day. Enjoy live music, poetry, stories, and writer talks. This will be a zero-waste event, with no trash bins available. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. wmos.org

Sunday

Performances in The Park

Contemporary dance company Jean Appolon Expressions specializes in Haitian folklore and culture to further hope, healing, and social justice. In Ouvèti (“opening” in Haitian Creole), the dancers convey the cyclical nature of experiencing trauma, set to music by Val Jeanty. Free outdoor performances will be held at Somerville’s Seven Hills Park at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. jeanappolonexpressions.org

