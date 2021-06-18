Home design ideas: Mixing materials for a new home office

1. White boucle swivel chairs introduce texture and offer a spot for the kids to sit if they wander up. “The television is mounted on the wall behind the chairs,” Hirsch says.

In between designing solutions for her clients’ families during the pandemic, Nicole Hirsch came up with one of her own: She would transform the raw, third-floor space of their Wellesley house into an office for her husband, who had been Zooming in the guest bedroom. “We purged everything we no longer needed,” the designer says. Kevin Smith of LDS Construction put up walls, added heat and air conditioning, and installed flooring. The former storage wasteland is now a cozy, functional office with a mod, masculine vibe. “My husband loves having a whole separate floor,” Hirsch says. “It’s the perfect work retreat.”

Advertisement

2. Hirsch reupholstered a sofa they already owned in a geometric velvet that was used in the 1980s and ’90s on the seats of London’s public buses. “I absolutely love the colors and bold pattern,” she says.

3. An asymmetric, semi-flush mount chandelier from Circa Lighting fills the space without descending too low. “The three splayed arms have a sculptural look, but do not make the space feel tight,” Hirsch says.

4. Hirsch commissioned Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist Linda Colletta to create a graffiti-inspired abstract painting to bring in some fun, vibrant color and movement.

5. The iron and reclaimed wood executive desk from Arhaus is midcentury modern in form but artisanal in feel. It’s also big enough to anchor the room and accommodate multiple monitors.

6. Two side-by-side credenzas with perforated brass panels provide ample storage. “Millwork cabinets are timeless, but I wanted to add metal mesh to the wood,” Hirsch says. “I’m always about mixing materials.”





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.