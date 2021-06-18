Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Kudos to the Boston Police Department for adopting the ABLE program, which teaches officers to be “active bystanders” when they witness bad behavior by superiors (“The Code of Intervention,” May 9). My daughter was taught similar skills in elementary school in a program run by Facing History and Ourselves. The simplicity of what she learned is worth noting: When you see a person hurting someone, you are either an “upstander” or a “bystander.”

I am a police accountability consultant and helped put together the team that developed EPIC in New Orleans. [Civil rights lawyer] Mary Howell had raised concerns that officers needed to be taught to intervene to stop misconduct. The peer intervention concept had been introduced to our National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement group, nacole.org, by Mike Quinn, a retired police sergeant in Minneapolis who had developed the concept with a team there. I brought Mary and Mike together, and Mary brought Ervin Staub and others, and we further developed the training. I’ve been working in police oversight for over 35 years; peer intervention is the most promising program for positively changing police culture.

Barbara J. Attard /San Francisco

Advertisement

Project ABLE is sorely needed in many work environments. As a registered nurse who started in 1966 when physicians were often tyrants, I know of two RNs who left nursing due to a severe incident of a doctor [harshly reprimanding them] in front of visitors and other staff. What a waste.

Donna L. Doucette / Pinellas Park, Florida

Read All About It

[The Inkitt app] sounds like a great idea (“Full Moon Fever,” May 16). It reminds me how Charles Dickens released his books, chapters at a time published in literary magazines. It was a great way to sell magazines.

Advertisement

CalFi_McC / posted on bostonglobe.com

The whole thing is great! Is there anything more fundamental to life than being an avid reader?

Sailed / posted on bostonglobe.com

Brewed Awakenings

I tried all of the nonalcoholic beers over the years and they were all terrible (“To Your Health,” May 23). Until now. I was at the grocery store (yes, grocery store) and saw a label for a nonalcoholic beer that was familiar. Wasn’t that the beer we laughed at in my early years of drinking? What the heck, I put it in my cart. Next day, it’s time for a try. Humm, smells like beer. Little taste and, it goes down like beer! Cold, fizzy, and a good, light beer taste. What was it, you ask? Old Milwaukee—America’s Non-Alcoholic Near Beer, says so right on the can.

Charles Eaton / Manteca, California

As retirees, my husband and I found that we were drinking more than we’d like. I looked up nonalcoholic beer; Athletic had great reviews so I bought some and enjoyed it. My husband initially made fun of me, then he tried one and Athletic is pretty much what he has been drinking ever since. Don’t scorn it until you try it; beats the taste of many craft beers!

Annwelsh / posted on bostonglobe.com

I used to be a major craft beer enthusiast, until I was diagnosed with a neurological disorder whose effects are amplified by alcohol. Finding some of these beers has allowed me to safely get that taste back regularly, and to have something to share at backyard barbecues. Looking forward to seeing how this grows!

Advertisement

zschwart / posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.